Protests against farm laws: full coverage

At various sites in and around India's capital – Tikri in west Delhi, Singhu on the Haryana border, Shahajahanpur on the Rajasthan border – as well as in Maharashtra and other states, farmers have been protesting resolutely for weeks against the three farm laws pushed through in Parliament in September 2020. They foresee that these laws will destroy their livelihoods by offering large corporates even greater power over farming, and by undermining the main forms of support to the cultivator, including MSP and APMCs. PARI's reports from these protest sites show that while farmers or groups may have individual or location-specific concerns, they all speak in a collective voice: take back the farm laws. Read our full coverage here