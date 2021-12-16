Until the day he died, 22-year-old Gurpreet Singh had been rallying farmers in his village to protest against the new farm laws. His father, Jagtar Singh Kataria, a farmer with five acres of land in their village in northwest Punjab, remembers his last speech. An audience of about 15 were listening to him intently as he told them that history was being made on the borders of Delhi – and they should go there to contribute to it. By the end of the stirring speech that morning in December 2020, with their sleeves rolled up, the group was ready to march to the capital. They left their village, Makowal in Balachaur tehsil of Punjab’s Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar district, on December 14 last year. But about 300 kilometres into the journey, a heavy vehicle hit their tractor trolley near Mohra in Haryana’s Ambala district. “There was a massive collision. Gurpreet died,” said Jagtar Singh about his son, who was a BA student at Modi College, Patiala. “That was his contribution to the movement – his life.”

Gurpreet was one among the 700 or more people who died taking part in the agitation against the three farm laws introduced by Indian government in September 2020. Farmers across the country opposed the laws that they believed would destroy the minimum support price (MSP) process and allow private traders and large corporations to control the prices of crops and gain undue advantage in the market. The protests brought farmers – mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh – to Delhi’s borders from November 26, 2020. They set up camps at Singhu, on the Delhi-Haryana border, and at Ghazipur and Tikri, on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border More than a year after the protests began, the prime minister announced a repeal of the laws on November 19, 2021. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 was passed in Parliament on November 29, but the agitation only ended on December 11, 2021, after the government accepted most of the demands placed by the farmers’ unions.

I spoke to some of the families – in person and by phone – who had lost a loved one during the long agitation. Devastated and sad, but also angry, they remembered their own from among the martyrs who gave up their lives for the cause.

“We celebrate the farmers’ victory, but Prime Minister Modi’s announcement about taking back the laws did not make us happy,” Jagtar Singh Kataria said. “The government has not done anything good for the farmers. It has insulted the farmers and the dead.”



“Our farmers have been dying. Our soldiers have also died for Punjab and the country. But the government is not concerned about the martyrs — be it those at the [country’s] borders or inside the country. It has made a joke out of the jawans fighting on the borders, and the farmers growing food here,” said 61-year-old Gyan Singh, from Dodra village in Budhlada tehsil of Punjab’s Mansa district. Gyan Singh lost his brother Ram Singh, 51, in the early days of the protests. Ram was a member of Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), a farmers’ organisation. He used to gather wood for the protest site at Mansa railway station. He died on November 24 last year, after a log fell on him. “He broke five ribs and damaged a lung,” said Gyan Singh, his firm voice masking his pain.

“People in our village burst firecrackers and lit diyas when it was announced that the farm laws would be repealed,” added Gyan. “We could not celebrate as we have a martyr in the family. But we were happy.”

The government should have repealed the three farm laws much earlier, said 46-year-old Sirvikramjeet Singh Hundal, a farmer from Dibdiba village in Bilaspur tehsil of Rampur district, Uttar Pradesh (UP). “But it did not do that even after 11 rounds of talks with the farm leaders.” Vikramjit’s 25-year-old son Navreet Singh Hundal died while taking part in the farmers’ rally in Delhi on January 26, 2021. He was driving a tractor that overturned at the security barricades set up by Delhi Police on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg. Navreet was shot before that, said his father, alleging that the police did it. At the time, however, Delhi Police said that Navreet died from injuries sustained when the tractor toppled. “The investigation is going on,” Sirvikramjeet said.

“Everything seems upside down since he’s gone,” continued Sirvirkramjeet. “The government has not applied ointment to [the wounds of] farmers by repealing the laws. It is a ploy to hold on to its seat [power],” he added. “It plays with our feelings.”

The government’s attitude towards the farmers – alive or dead – has been very bad, said 40-year-old Jagjeet Singh, from Bhatehta village in Balaha block of UP’s Bahraich district. “We voted this government into power. Now they call us names like 'Khalistani', 'anti-national', and stomp on us. How dare they?” he said. Jagjeet’s brother Daljeet Singh died in the violent incident at Lakhimpur Kheri in UP on October 3, 2021, where farmers had gathered to protest against Ajay Kumar Theni, union minister of state for home affairs, who had threatened farmers in a speech in September.



Four farmers and a journalist were killed when vehicles from the minister’s convoy ran them over, leading to an outburst of violence. Theni’s son Ashish Mishra is among the 13 accused, which the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the incident has described as 'pre-planned conspiracy'. Daljeet, 35, was hit by two SUVs (sport utility vehicles) and run over by a third. “Our 16-year-old son Rajdeep witnessed the whole thing,” Daljeet’s wife, Paramjeet Kaur, said. “Before he went to the protest that morning, Daljeet was smiling and waving us bye. We even talked on the phone just 15 minutes before the incident,” she recalled. “I asked him when he would be back. He said, ‘There are a lot of people here. I will come back soon.’” That was not to be.

When the decision to repeal the farm laws was announced, the atmosphere at home turned sorrowful, said Paramjeet. “Our family mourned Daljeet’s loss again that day.” Jagjeet added, “Repealing the laws will not bring my brother back. It won’t bring back any of the 700 martyrs to their loved ones.”

The SUVs that ran the protestors down in Lakhimpur Kheri moved slowly where the crowd was thicker, but where the crowd was thin, they sped up, said 45-year-old Satnam Dhillon. His son, Lovepreet Singh Dhillon, 19, was one of the victims. “They kept hitting and mowing people down,” said Satnam, who lives in Bhagawant Nagar village of Palia tehsil in UP’s Kheri district. He wasn’t present at the protest site when it happened, but someone described the scene when he got there soon after the incident.

Lovepreet’s mother, Satwinder Kaur, 42, often wakes up at night and cries remembering her son, said Satnam. “We demand that the minister resign and his son be brought to justice. All we want is justice.”

“The government is doing nothing to ensure justice for us,” said Jagdeep Singh, from Dhaurahara tehsil , Kheri. His father, 58-year-old Nachattar Singh, was killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Agitated when asked to talk about the tragedy, Jagdeep, 31, said, “It isn’t right to ask us what are we going through. It is like a hungry person whose hands are tied at the back, with food in front of him, being asked ‘how is the food?’ Ask me instead where the fight for justice has reached. What problem do we have with this government? Why have farmers been mowed down?”



Jagdeep is a medical doctor and his younger brother is with Sashastra Seema Bal, a central armed police force on the country’s borders. “We serve the country,” Jagdeep said in anger. “Ask a son what it feels to lose his father.” Manpreet Singh, too, lost his father, Surender Singh, in an accident on December 4, 2020. Surender, 64, was on his way to Delhi from Hassanpur khurd village in Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar’s Balachaur tehsil , to join the protests. The mishap occurred in Sonipat, Haryana. “[I feel] sad, very sad, but also proud. He sacrificed his life to the movement. He died a martyr’s death,” said 29-year-old Manpreet. “The police officials in Sonipat helped me get my father’s body.”

Harbansh Singh, 73, was among the farmers in Punjab’s Patiala district who started demonstrating against the new farm laws before the agitation moved to Delhi’s borders. A member of Bharti Kisan Union (Sidhupur), Harbansh had been addressing meetings in his village, Mehmoodpur Jattan, in Patiala tehsil . On October 17 last year, he collapsed while delivering a speech. “He fell when he was explaining the laws to the audience. He died of a heart attack,” said Jagtar Singh, his 29-year-old son.

“We would have been happy if those who died did not have to die,” Jagtar added.

When Pal Singh, a 58-year-old farmer with 1.5 acres of land in his village of Sahauli, in Patiala’s Nabha tehsil , left home to join the protests in Delhi, “he told us not to expect him back alive,” said his daughter-in-law, Amandeep Kaur. He died of a heart attack in Singhu on December 15, 2020. “No one can bring back those who are gone,” reflected Amandeep, 31, who studied library management in college. “But the laws should have been repealed the day the farmers reached Delhi. Instead, they [the government and police] did what they could to stop the farmers. They put up barricades and dug trenches.”

Pal Singh was the main earning member of the family of four, which is burdened by debts. Amandeep works as a tailor, but her husband does not work and her mother-in-law is a homemaker. “The night before he died, he went to sleep wearing his shoes. He wanted to leave early the next morning and come home,” said Amandeep. “His body came home, not he.”



Ravinder Pal, 67, from Ikolaha, in Khanna tehsil of Ludhiana district, Punjab, died in a hospital. On December 3, he was recorded in a video, singing revolutionary songs in Singhu. He wore a long white kurta with slogans written in red ink, like 'Parnaam shaheedon ko ' (salute to the martyrs), and ‘ Na pagdi na top, Bhagat Singh ek soch ' (neither turban nor cap, hats off to Bhagat Singh’s thoughts). However, Ravinder’s health took a turn later that day. He was shifted to Ludhiana on December 5, where he died the next day. “He awakened the consciousness of others, now he has gone to sleep forever,” said his son, 42-year-old Rajesh Kumar, who has trained the royal soldiers of Bhutan in 2010-2012. The family owns no land. “My father was a member of an agricultural labourers’ union and worked for their unity,” Rajesh explained.

At 60, Malkit Kaur was an active member of Mazdoor Mukti Morcha in Mansa, Punjab, campaigning for workers’ rights. A Dalit who owned no land, she was with a group of 1,500 farmers on their way to Delhi on December 16 last year. “They had stopped at a langar [community kitchen] at Fatehabad in Haryana. She was crossing the road when a vehicle collided with her and she died,” said Gurjant Singh, local head of the workers’ organisation.

Raman Kashyap, 34, was the journalist killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on October 3, 2021. A father of two, he was a regional reporter for Sadhna Plus, a TV news channel, from Kheri’s Nighasan tehsil . “He was always interested in social service,” said his brother Pawan Kashyap, a farmer. He and Raman jointly own about four acres of land with their third brother. “He was caught under the wheel of a vehicle and fell. He was left unattended at the spot for over three hours. His body was directly sent for an autopsy,” said 32-year-old Pawan, 32, who farms on their land. “I saw him in the mortuary. He had bruises from the tyres and the gravel. He could have been saved if he received treatment on time.”

Losing children has been hard on their families. Gurjinder Singh, from Tanda in Garhshankar tehsil of Hoshiarpur district, Punjab, was only 16 years old. “Our family is destroyed. Why did the government come out with these terrible laws?” said his mother, 38-year-old Kulwinder Kaur. Gurjinder was on his way to a protest site outside Delhi when he fell from the tractor he was travelling in near Karnal on December 16, 2020. Just 10 days before, on December 6, 18-year-old Jaspreet Singh from Mastgarh in Guhla tehsil of Haryana’s Kaithal district had been travelling to Singhu. He died when the vehicle he was in fell into a canal on the way. Jaspreet's uncle, 50-year-old Prem Singh, said: “The families that lost their loved ones – how does it matter to them if the laws are repealed or not?”

Speaking to the families of the dead, I could list road accidents, mental stress and physical hardship in the harsh Delhi weather as the main causes of death. Anguish over the farm laws and the uncertainties that would follow – combined with the apathy felt by the farmers – led to deaths by suicides.



On November 10, 2021, 45-year-old Gurpreet Singh was found hanging in front of a local eatery near the protest camp in Singhu. Just one word, zimmedar (responsible), was written on his left hand, his son Lovepreet Singh, 21, told me. Gurpreet owned half an acre of land in Rurki village in Amloh tehsil of Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib district, which provided grass to the family’s cattle. He used to earn a living ferrying children from home to school in Mandi Gobindgarh, about 18 kilometres away. “If it was decided 10 days before to repeal the laws , my father would have been with us,” said Lovepreet, 21, a B Com student at Desh Bhagat University in Mandi Gobindgarh. “The government should accept all the demands of the farmers, so that no one is forced to take the step that my father took.” Kashmir Singh was born on August 15, 1947, the day modern India got freedom from the British Raj. A farmer from Pasiapura in Suar block of UP’s Rampur district, he was helping out in the community kitchen at the Ghazipur site. But on January 2, 2021, he hanged himself to death, leaving behind a note that said: “I am sacrificing my body to oppose the farm laws.” He was likely the first farmer from the UP-Uttarakhand region to end his life in protest.

“What would the 700 families of martyrs be feeling now?” Kashmir Singh’s grandson Gurvinder Singh asked me. “Though the laws are repealed, our 700 farmers won’t come back. The light has gone out of the 700 households.”

The protest sites around Delhi have been vacated, but the farmers are continuing to press the government for a legal guarantee of MSP and compensation to the martyrs’ families. However, on December 1, 2021, in a written reply to Parliament, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said there was no question of compensation as the government had no record of the deaths.

If the government had paid attention, it would know how many had died, says Gurvinder. “Farmers sat on the highways, but the government was resting in its mansions.” When technology and data are easily available, “how is it impossible to get the details of those who died in the movement?” asks Mazdoor Mukti Morcha’s Gurjant Singh.

Gurpreet Singh will never give a speech again. Over 700 farmers like him did not witness the last chapter of history written on Delhi's borders. None of them were here to wipe the tears or taste victory with their fellow protesters. But they are perhaps raising the flag of success in the skies above, watching the farmers salute them from the earth.

