When Harinder Singh asked his coworker Pappu to prepare the last two bodies for cremation on May 4, the last thing he expected was to startle his colleagues. He had chosen to convey the message with an unusual choice of words. Harinder said: “ Do launde lete hue hain [Two boys are lying there]”. His coworkers’ initial surprise gave way to amused laughter when they saw he was being earnest. It was a rare moment of relief in the drudgery of their jobs at Nigam Bodh Ghat – the busiest crematorium in New Delhi. But Harinder felt he needed to explain himself. He took a breath – he was lucky to be breathing during the hellish Covid pandemic – and said, “You call them bodies. We call them launde [boys].” The workers were eating dinner in a small room near the furnaces at the crematorium. “Everyone being brought here is someone’s son or daughter, just like mine,” Pappu told me. “It is painful to send them to the furnace. But we have to do it for their soul, don’t we?” The crematorium, on the banks of Yamuna river near Kashmere Gate in Delhi, has a large mural at the entrance. It says: “Thank you for bringing me here. From here, I will find my way alone.” But when Covid-19 took over the national capital in April-May this year, the dead were not alone – they may have found a friend on the journey to the afterlife. Over 200 bodies were being cremated there every day – both in CNG furnaces and on open pyres. That day, on May 4, 35 bodies were cremated in the CNG furnaces at Nigam Bodh Ghat. The number was a little less than the daily average of 45-50 since the first week of April, when the second Covid wave was gripping Delhi. Before the pandemic, the crematorium’s CNG furnaces handled only about 100 bodies a month.

PHOTO • Amir Malik PHOTO • Amir Malik

A noxious smell of burning corpses combined with odours from the polluted Yamuna was pervading the air, penetrating through my double mask. About 25 pyres were burning in the distance, closer to the river. There were more, on both sides of a narrow passage leading to the river bank – five pyres on the right and three on the left. And more bodies were waiting for their turn. An empty ground in the premises, levelled to create a makeshift crematorium, has space for about 20 more pyres. In the middle stood a young tree – its leaves, charred by the flames of burning bodies – as if recording the Kafkaesque quagmire that the country had been pushed into. The CNG furnaces operated by Harinder and his coworkers are located in a building lit by flickering tubelights. The building’s waiting halls were hardly being used. Most of the visitors, despite having waited long in the queue to get into the crematorium, remained on their feet, moving around, crying, grieving and praying for the soul of the deceased. Of the six furnaces there, “half were installed only last year [2020], after the corona-infected bodies started piling up,” Pappu said. Since the outbreak of Covid-19, the the CNG furnaces cremated only the bodies of people who died from the infection. When it was the turn of a body for cremation, the persons accompanying it or hospital staffers or the cremation workers, brought it to the furnace. Some bodies – luckier than the others – were shrouded in white cloth. The others, packed in white plastic sacks, were brought straight from the ambulance. Some were brought on stretchers, others were carried into the building. The cremation workers then lifted the body onto a platform with wheels, set on a rail going into furnace. The next part required quick action – once the body was pushed into the furnace, the workers had to instantly pull out the platform and immediately shut and bolt the furnace door. Tearful family members watched their loved ones disappear into the furnace, while dark clouds of smoke rose high from the big chimney.

PHOTO • Amir Malik PHOTO • Amir Malik

“The first body of the day takes two hours to completely burn,” Pappu told me, “because the furnace takes time to heat up. The bodies after that take an hour and half each.” Each furnace can cremate 7-9 bodies in a day. The furnaces at Nigam Bodh Ghat were being managed by four workers – all belonging to the Kori community, a scheduled caste in Uttar Pradesh. Harinder, 55, originally from Ballia district in UP, is the senior-most worker. He has worked there since 2004. Pappu, 39, from Soron block in UP’s Kanshiram Nagar district, joined in 2011. Raju Mohan, 37, and Rakesh, 28, who are newer at the job, are also from Soron. In April-May, the workers were putting in 15-17 hours every day, from 9 a.m. to after midnight, and risking their lives to manage the load. Even if they could evade the virus, the heat of 840°C from the furnace might have dissolved them. “After switching it off at night, if we kept a body inside, then in the morning all we would get is ash,” said Harinder. And they were working without any time off. “How could we [take a break], when we do not even get time to drink water or tea?” said Pappu. “It would be chaos here if we went away even for a couple of hours.”

Yet none of them is employed as a permanent worker. Nigam Bodh Ghat is a municipal crematorium that is managed by a charitable organisation called Badi Panchayat Vaishya Beese Agarwal (referred to as ‘ sanstha ’ by people in the area). The organisation pays Harinder Rs. 16,000 per month. The works out to Rs. 533 a day and Rs. 66 for a body if he cremates eight in a day. Pappu is paid Rs. 12,000 per month, while Raju Mohan and Rakesh get Rs. 8,000 each. “The sanstha had promised to increase our salaries. But they did not tell us by how much,” said Harinder.

PHOTO • Amir Malik PHOTO • Amir Malik

However, the sanstha , which was charging Rs. 1,500 for a cremation – up from Rs. 1,000 before the pandemic – did not seem to be planning a pay hike. Its general secretary Suman Gupta told me: “If we increased their salaries, the organisation would have to give the increased amount throughout the year.” They are given “incentives” he said. He could not have meant the small room where the workers were eating dinner. Just five metres from the furnace, it felt like a sauna in summer. Pappu went out and brought cold drinks for everyone. It cost him more than Rs. 50, the value of each body he burned that day. In April, 543 bodies were cremated in Nigam Bodh’s CNG furnaces and the sanstha’s CNG bill was Rs. 3,26,960 said Gupta. About 14 kilos of the gas is required to burn one cadaver, Pappu explained. “The first body requires as much gas as two domestic cylinders used in our kitchens. The bodies later need less – one to one-and-half cylinders.” To speed up the burning process, the workers lift open the furnace door and joggle the body with the help of a long stick, pushing it deeper into the machine. “If we don’t do that, it will take at least 2-3 hours for a body to completely burn,” said Harinder. We have to finish early so that we can save CNG. Otherwise the sanstha will bear the loss” Despite their effort at saving costs, it has been two years since the cremation workers’ salaries were increased. “We are cremating Covid-inflicted bodies now, risking our lives,” said Pappu, expressing regret at not being paid more. “We are told, ‘the sanstha runs on charity and donations, so what can be done?’” said Harinder. And, literally, nothing had been done for them.

PHOTO • Amir Malik PHOTO • Amir Malik

They are not even fully vaccinated. Pappu and Harinder received their first vaccine dose earlier in the year when frontline workers were getting inoculated. “I could not go for the second as there was no time. I was busy in the crematorium,” said Pappu. “When I got the call, I asked the person from the vaccination centre to give my vaccine to someone else.” Earlier in the morning, Pappu saw a bin near a furnace covered with personal protective equipment (PPE) kits left behind by visitors the previous days. Even though they were told to dispose them in the large bin outside, many had dumped the PPEs in the hall. Pappu pulled it all out with the help of a stick and dragged it outside. He himself was not wearing a PPE nor did he have any gloves on. The unbearable heat near the furnaces made it impossible to wear PPE, said Pappu. “Also, the chances of the PPE catching fire is high as the flames from inside the furnace escape through the door sometimes, when a body’s stomach bursts. Taking the PPE off would take time and could end up killing us,” he explained. Harinder added: “Wearing the kit chokes me and leaves me breathless. Marna hai kya mereko [Do I have a death wish or what]?” Their only protection was a mask, which they had been wearing for days because there was no replacement. “We are worried about being infected by the virus. But this is a crisis that we cannot ignore,” said Pappu. “People are already sad, we cannot leave them in despair.” The risks do no end there. Once, while cremating a body, Pappu’s left arm was scalded by the flames, which left a scar. “I felt it, it hurt. But what to do about it,” said Pappu. An hour before I met them, Harinder had been hurt. “The door hit my knee when I was closing it,” he told me.

PHOTO • Amir Malik PHOTO • Amir Malik

“The handle of the furnace door was broken. “We have fixed it with a bamboo stick,” said Raju Mohan. “We asked our supervisor to get the door repaired. He told us, ‘How can we get it fixed in the lockdown?’ We know that nothing will be done,” said Harinder. They don’t even have access to a first aid box. There were newer dangers now, like slipping on the floor because of ghee and water poured by family members before sending the body into the furnace. “It is not allowed. It is both unhygienic and risky, but people break the restrictions,” said Amar Singh, an official of Municipal Corporation of Delhi. He is one of seven MCD supervisors appointed during the pandemic to oversee the operations of Nigam Bodh Ghat. Bodies that were received before 8 p.m. were cremated the same day, said Singh. Those arriving later had to wait until the next morning – without anyone touching them. In that situation, the ambulance cost went up because night charges would get added, he said. “An immediate solution would be to run the furnace round the clock.” But was that possible? “Why not?” said Singh. “When you roast a chicken in a tandoor, the tandoor remains intact. The furnaces here have the capacity to run for 24 hours. But the sanstha will not allow it.” Pappu disapproved the idea, saying, “The machine, like a human being, requires some rest.” Both Singh and Pappu agreed that there was a shortage of workers at the crematorium. “If something happened to any of them, the operations, already strained, would collapse,” said Singh, adding that the workers were not covered by insurance. Pappu’s considerations were slightly different. “If there were a few more workers like Harinder and me, it would ease things here, allowing us to get some rest,” he said.

PHOTO • Amir Malik PHOTO • Amir Malik