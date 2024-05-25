PARI is about the everyday lives of everyday people. Rural India is the most diverse part of the planet. Its 833 million humans speak close to 800 languages and share millions of livelihoods, arts, cultures, literature and legends...
PARI publishes in 15 languages spoken by 1.2 billion Indians and identified by them as their mother tongue. This is the largest multilingual journalistic endeavour in the world – treating all languages on the site as equal...
PARI doesn’t just lend you reports, documents and books – it gives them away to you to download free of charge. The PARI Library has reports, important gazettes, out-of-print books, rare documents and lots more…
PARI needs your help to pull off this most ambitious of Indian journalistic endeavours. We need you to fund us to cover your country. Contribute to building a unique national knowledge repository on rural India…
Young people need to know their country. We launch their journey in classrooms, workshops and internships, engaging them in exploring many Indias. PARI also publishes many stories by student reporters…