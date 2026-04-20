Workers in the Time of COVID-19: Round II of the National Study on Informal Workers
Workers in the Time of COVID-19: Round II of the National Study on Informal Workers
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The burden of mental disorders across the states of India: the Global Burden of Disease Study …
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Comprehensive Modular Survey: Telecom, 2025
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Sample Registration System Statistical Report 2022
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Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2025
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World Employment and Social Outlook: Trends 2025
Workers in the time of Covid-19 - Round 1.png
Workers in the time of Covid-19 - Round 1 of the National Study on Informal Workers
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Mansarover Part 8
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Landslide Atlas of India: Mapping, Monitoring and R&D studies using Remote Sensing data
Witch Branding in India: A Study of Indigenous and Rural Societies
Witch Branding in India: A Study of Indigenous and Rural Societies
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Heat causes large earnings losses for informal-sector workers in India
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Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin):VB-G RAM G Act, 2025
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Status of Elephants in India: DNA based Synchronous All India population estimation of elephants (SAIEE) 2021-2025
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The Khlanbor Kwai
Let's Dance with Ainam
Let's Dance with Ainam
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Birds of Meghalaya/Meghalaya ni Do’orang
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Handbook of Urban Statistics 2020: Ensuring Visibility of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangs) in Indian Cities
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Study Report on Thangka Paintings of Sikkim
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Melody March
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From Sea to Surwa: Recipes from Andaman Islands
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Kilbe
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Opposites
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Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar (Vol. 17 Part-II): Socio-Political, Religious Activities
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Hate Speech Events in India 2025
Helpage India 2025
HelpAge India Report 2025
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Mental Health Atlas 2024
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Situating the Rural in Musical Imaginaries of Nation, Region, and Identity
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Leech!
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The Magic in Pottery
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Magistrates & Constitutional Protections
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Falcon Superheroes
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Ban’s Journey in Music
Climate India 2025
Climate India 2025: An Assessment of Extreme Weather Events
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Ambi’s Little Things
Transgender Equality Court Decision on Transgender Rights in India
Transgender Equality: Court Decision on Transgender Rights in India
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World Wildlife Crime Report 2024
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The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Act, 2022
Homebased Work in 21st Century India
Homebased Work in 21st Century India
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Status of Policing in India Report 2025: police torture and (un)accountability
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When a Huro Sings
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World Migration Report 2024
The Tunes of Kongthong
The Tunes of Kongthong
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Scatter the Rice Clouds
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Ilari's Jaiñsem
Why Caste Matters
Why Caste Matters: Court Decisions on Caste Discrimination in India
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Who Has Access to Formal Credit in Rural India? Evidence from Four Villages
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