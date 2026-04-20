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The PARI Library brings reports and information on rural India to a single location for students, researchers and other readers. It includes official as well as independent reports, out-of-print books, rare documents and reviewed research articles.
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Room: All Resources
Workers in the Time of COVID-19: Round II of the National Study on Informal Workers
The burden of mental disorders across the states of India: the Global Burden of Disease Study …
Comprehensive Modular Survey: Telecom, 2025
Annual Status of Education Report (Rural) 2024
Sample Registration System Statistical Report 2022
Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2025
World Employment and Social Outlook: Trends 2025
Workers in the time of Covid-19 - Round 1 of the National Study on Informal Workers
Mansarover Part 8
Landslide Atlas of India: Mapping, Monitoring and R&D studies using Remote Sensing data
Witch Branding in India: A Study of Indigenous and Rural Societies
Heat causes large earnings losses for informal-sector workers in India
World mental health today: latest data
Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin):VB-G RAM G Act, 2025
Status of Elephants in India: DNA based Synchronous All India population estimation of elephants (SAIEE) 2021-2025
The Khlanbor Kwai
Let's Dance with Ainam
Birds of Meghalaya/Meghalaya ni Do’orang
Handbook of Urban Statistics 2020: Ensuring Visibility of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangs) in Indian Cities
Study Report on Thangka Paintings of Sikkim
Melody March
From Sea to Surwa: Recipes from Andaman Islands
Kilbe
Opposites
Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar (Vol. 17 Part-II): Socio-Political, Religious Activities
Hate Speech Events in India 2025
HelpAge India Report 2025
Mental Health Atlas 2024
Situating the Rural in Musical Imaginaries of Nation, Region, and Identity
Leech!
The Magic in Pottery
Magistrates & Constitutional Protections
Falcon Superheroes
Ban’s Journey in Music
Climate India 2025: An Assessment of Extreme Weather Events
Ambi’s Little Things
Transgender Equality: Court Decision on Transgender Rights in India
World Wildlife Crime Report 2024
The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Act, 2022
Homebased Work in 21st Century India
Status of Policing in India Report 2025: police torture and (un)accountability
When a Huro Sings
World Migration Report 2024
The Tunes of Kongthong
Scatter the Rice Clouds
Ilari's Jaiñsem
Why Caste Matters: Court Decisions on Caste Discrimination in India
Who Has Access to Formal Credit in Rural India? Evidence from Four Villages
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