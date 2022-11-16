PARI Freedom Fighters Gallery
Photos and Videos
Launched on August 15, 2022, this gallery is home to photos and videos of India's little-known foot soldiers of freedom. Some of these already appear elsewhere in PARI. But there are many that don't, and this collection could keep growing – both in terms of pictures and videos – and also in that more freedom fighters will be added to our list.
The gallery is, in effect, a work in progress. Some of the photos here appear in PARI Founder Editor P. Sainath’s book, The Last Heroes: Foot Soldiers of Indian Freedom, published in November 2022 by Penguin Random House India. Readers of the book will find a unique QR code at the end of each chapter, scanning which will bring them to the specific freedom fighter’s album in this gallery.