PARI Freedom Fighters Gallery

Photos and Videos

Launched on August 15, 2022, this gallery is home to photos and videos of India's little-known foot soldiers of freedom. Some of these already appear elsewhere in PARI. But there are many that don't, and this collection could keep growing – both in terms of pictures and videos – and also in that more freedom fighters will be added to our list.

The gallery is, in effect, a work in progress. Some of the photos here appear in PARI Founder Editor P. Sainath’s book, The Last Heroes: Foot Soldiers of Indian Freedom, published in November 2022 by Penguin Random House India. Readers of the book will find a unique QR code at the end of each chapter, scanning which will bring them to the specific freedom fighter’s album in this gallery.


Hausabai Patil

Salihan

Bhagat Singh Jhuggian

Shobaram Gehervar

Mallu Swarajyam

Captain Bhau

N. Sankariah

Baji Mohammed

Laxmi Panda

Panimora

Ganpati Bal Yadav

Bhabani Mahato

H. S. Doreswamy

Thelu Mahato and Lakkhikanto Mahato

R. Nallakannu
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