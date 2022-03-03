{"slides": [{"type": "image", "show_title": "True", "album_title": "Baji Mohammed", "src": "/media/original_images/01-Bhaji-Mohammad-1823-EV-BW-Baji_Mohammad-_Tile.jpg", "src_resized": "/media/images/01-Bhaji-Mohammad-1823-EV-BW-Baji_Mohammad-_T.height-876.jpg", "description": "<div class=\"rich-text\"></div>", "album_description": "<p>Baji Mohammed</p>", "url": "/en/albums/baji-mohammed/", "slide_photographer": [], "image_captured_date": "28 Nov,2022", "slide_location": "", "track_id": "", "embed": "", "carousel_html": "<img src=\"/media/images/01-Bhaji-Mohammad-1823-EV-BW-Baji_Mohammad-_T.height-876.jpg\" />"}, {"type": "image", "show_title": "True", "album_title": "Baji Mohammed", "src": "/media/original_images/02-Bhaji-Mohammad-1835-EV-Baji_Mohammed.jpg", "src_resized": "/media/images/02-Bhaji-Mohammad-1835-EV-Baji_Mohammed.height-876.jpg", "description": "<div class=\"rich-text\"><p>Baji Mohammad welcoming us to his home in a gulley off Sunari Sahi street, Nabarangpur, Odisha, in 2007</p></div>", "album_description": "<p>Baji Mohammed</p>", "url": "/en/albums/baji-mohammed/", "slide_photographer": [], "image_captured_date": "28 Nov,2022", "slide_location": "", "track_id": "", "embed": "", "carousel_html": "<img src=\"/media/images/02-Bhaji-Mohammad-1835-EV-Baji_Mohammed.height-876.jpg\" />"}, {"type": "image", "show_title": "True", "album_title": "Baji Mohammed", "src": "/media/original_images/01-Bhaji-Mohammad-Nabrangpur-1827-EV-Baji_Mohammed.jpg", "src_resized": "/media/images/01-Bhaji-Mohammad-Nabrangpur-1827-EV-Baji_Moh.height-876.jpg", "description": "<div class=\"rich-text\"><p>Baji shows some of his most treasured photographs, from pictures of Gandhi to his accompanying Vinobha Bhave on a\u00a0<i>bhoodan</i>\u00a0march in the 1950s<br/></p></div>", "album_description": "<p>Baji Mohammed</p>", "url": "/en/albums/baji-mohammed/", "slide_photographer": [], "image_captured_date": "28 Nov,2022", "slide_location": "", "track_id": "", "embed": "", "carousel_html": "<img src=\"/media/images/01-Bhaji-Mohammad-Nabrangpur-1827-EV-Baji_Moh.height-876.jpg\" />"}, {"type": "image", "show_title": "True", "album_title": "Baji Mohammed", "src": "/media/original_images/04-Bhaji-Mohhamad-1825-EV-Baji_Mohammed.jpg", "src_resized": "/media/images/04-Bhaji-Mohhamad-1825-EV-Baji_Mohammed.height-876.jpg", "description": "<div class=\"rich-text\"><p>Gandhian freedom fighter Baji Mohammad at his home in Nabarangpur, Odisha, in 2007</p></div>", "album_description": "<p>Baji Mohammed</p>", "url": "/en/albums/baji-mohammed/", "slide_photographer": [], "image_captured_date": "28 Nov,2022", "slide_location": "", "track_id": "", "embed": "", "carousel_html": "<img src=\"/media/images/04-Bhaji-Mohhamad-1825-EV-Baji_Mohammed.height-876.jpg\" />"}, {"type": "image", "show_title": "True", "album_title": "Baji Mohammed", "src": "/media/original_images/03-Bhaji-Mohammad-1823-EV-Baji_Mohammed.jpg", "src_resized": "/media/images/03-Bhaji-Mohammad-1823-EV-Baji_Mohammed.height-876.jpg", "description": "<div class=\"rich-text\"><p>Baji recalls how he was beaten and had his skull fractured by\u00a0<i>kar sevaks</i>\u00a0of the Sangh Parivar while he sat in a peaceful dharna of Gandhians in front of the Babri Masjid in 1992. He speaks without a trace of bitterness, anger, or hatred towards those whose assault had him laid up in hospital for a month</p></div>", "album_description": "<p>Baji Mohammed</p>", "url": "/en/albums/baji-mohammed/", "slide_photographer": [], "image_captured_date": "28 Nov,2022", "slide_location": "", "track_id": "", "embed": "", "carousel_html": "<img src=\"/media/images/03-Bhaji-Mohammad-1823-EV-Baji_Mohammed.height-876.jpg\" />"}, {"type": "image", "show_title": "True", "album_title": "Baji Mohammed", "src": "/media/original_images/09-20220303_180813-Baji_Mohammed.jpg", "src_resized": "/media/images/09-20220303_180813-Baji_Mohammed.height-876.jpg", "description": "<div class=\"rich-text\"><p>The miserable jail cell in Nabarangpur where Baji Mohammad was incarcerated, along with seven others, in 1942</p></div>", "album_description": "<p>Baji Mohammed</p>", "url": "/en/albums/baji-mohammed/", "slide_photographer": [], "image_captured_date": "28 Nov,2022", "slide_location": "", "track_id": "", "embed": "", "carousel_html": "<img src=\"/media/images/09-20220303_180813-Baji_Mohammed.height-876.jpg\" />"}, {"type": "image", "show_title": "True", "album_title": "Baji Mohammed", "src": "/media/original_images/11-20220304_152410-Baji_Mohammed.jpg", "src_resized": "/media/images/11-20220304_152410-Baji_Mohammed.height-876.jpg", "description": "<div class=\"rich-text\"><p>The little structure in Nabarangpur used as a jail in the 1940s, with two cells like the one Baji was thrown into</p></div>", "album_description": "<p>Baji Mohammed</p>", "url": "/en/albums/baji-mohammed/", "slide_photographer": [], "image_captured_date": "28 Nov,2022", "slide_location": "", "track_id": "", "embed": "", "carousel_html": "<img src=\"/media/images/11-20220304_152410-Baji_Mohammed.height-876.jpg\" />"}, {"type": "image", "show_title": "True", "album_title": "Baji Mohammed", "src": "/media/original_images/12-DSC00206-Baji_Mohammed.jpg", "src_resized": "/media/images/12-DSC00206-Baji_Mohammed.height-876.jpg", "description": "<div class=\"rich-text\"><p>Between six and eight people were crammed inside these cells. No one could get more than two hours of sleep in a day</p></div>", "album_description": "<p>Baji Mohammed</p>", "url": "/en/albums/baji-mohammed/", "slide_photographer": [], "image_captured_date": "28 Nov,2022", "slide_location": "", "track_id": "", "embed": "", "carousel_html": "<img src=\"/media/images/12-DSC00206-Baji_Mohammed.height-876.jpg\" />"}, {"type": "image", "show_title": "True", "album_title": "Baji Mohammed", "src": "/media/original_images/10-20220303_180859-Baji_Mohammed.jpg", "src_resized": "/media/images/10-20220303_180859-Baji_Mohammed.height-876.jpg", "description": "<div class=\"rich-text\"><p>The decaying prison cell Baji was in is now used as some sort of a godown or a storage dump in the present-day Nabarangpur Tehsildar's office</p></div>", "album_description": "<p>Baji Mohammed</p>", "url": "/en/albums/baji-mohammed/", "slide_photographer": [], "image_captured_date": "28 Nov,2022", "slide_location": "", "track_id": "", "embed": "", "carousel_html": "<img src=\"/media/images/10-20220303_180859-Baji_Mohammed.height-876.jpg\" />"}, {"type": "image", "show_title": "True", "album_title": "Baji Mohammed", "src": "/media/original_images/05-DSC00177-Baji_Mohammed.jpg", "src_resized": "/media/images/05-DSC00177-Baji_Mohammed.height-876.jpg", "description": "<div class=\"rich-text\"><p>Advocate Sirazuddin Ahmed\u2019s family resides in the\u00a0same house where his granduncle Baji lived for decades. Nabarangpur. Odisha 2022</p></div>", "album_description": "<p>Baji Mohammed</p>", "url": "/en/albums/baji-mohammed/", "slide_photographer": [], "image_captured_date": "28 Nov,2022", "slide_location": "", "track_id": "", "embed": "", "carousel_html": "<img src=\"/media/images/05-DSC00177-Baji_Mohammed.height-876.jpg\" />"}, {"type": "image", "show_title": "True", "album_title": "Baji Mohammed", "src": "/media/original_images/07-20220303_183034-Baji_Mohammed.jpg", "src_resized": "/media/images/07-20220303_183034-Baji_Mohammed.height-876.jpg", "description": "<div class=\"rich-text\"><p>Advocate Sirazuddin was instrumental in getting recognition from the town authorities for Baji. This bust of his granduncle was in part the result of his efforts.\u00a0They have put it up in such a place, says a saddened Sirazuddin. How many people will get to see it here, he asks</p></div>", "album_description": "<p>Baji Mohammed</p>", "url": "/en/albums/baji-mohammed/", "slide_photographer": [], "image_captured_date": "28 Nov,2022", "slide_location": "", "track_id": "", "embed": "", "carousel_html": "<img src=\"/media/images/07-20220303_183034-Baji_Mohammed.height-876.jpg\" />"}, {"type": "image", "show_title": "True", "album_title": "Baji Mohammed", "src": "/media/original_images/06-DSC00209-Baji_Mohammed.jpg", "src_resized": "/media/images/06-DSC00209-Baji_Mohammed.height-876.jpg", "description": "<div class=\"rich-text\"><p>Baji Mohammad's bust languishes, however, on a bypass road in Nabarangpur</p></div>", "album_description": "<p>Baji Mohammed</p>", "url": "/en/albums/baji-mohammed/", "slide_photographer": [], "image_captured_date": "28 Nov,2022", "slide_location": "", "track_id": "", "embed": "", "carousel_html": "<img src=\"/media/images/06-DSC00209-Baji_Mohammed.height-876.jpg\" />"}, {"type": "image", "show_title": "True", "album_title": "Baji Mohammed", "src": "/media/original_images/08-DSC00211-Baji_Mohammed.jpg", "src_resized": "/media/images/08-DSC00211-Baji_Mohammed.height-876.jpg", "description": "<div class=\"rich-text\"><p>Perhaps a more fitting place for the bust would be in front of what is now the Nabarangpur Tehsildar\u2019s office \u2013 where countless people visit every day. \u00a0After all, it still holds that shed at the back where Baji and his fellow freedom fighters were incarcerated</p></div>", "album_description": "<p>Baji Mohammed</p>", "url": "/en/albums/baji-mohammed/", "slide_photographer": [], "image_captured_date": "28 Nov,2022", "slide_location": "", "track_id": "", "embed": "", "carousel_html": "<img src=\"/media/images/08-DSC00211-Baji_Mohammed.height-876.jpg\" />"}, {"type": "image", "show_title": "True", "album_title": "Baji Mohammed", "src": "/media/original_images/13-20220303_181415-Baji_Mohammed.jpg", "src_resized": "/media/images/13-20220303_181415-Baji_Mohammed.height-876.jpg", "description": "<div class=\"rich-text\"><p>The Nabarangpur Tehsildar\u2019s office as it stands today, in 2022, in the district headquarters</p></div>", "album_description": "<p>Baji Mohammed</p>", "url": "/en/albums/baji-mohammed/", "slide_photographer": [], "image_captured_date": "28 Nov,2022", "slide_location": "", "track_id": "", "embed": "", "carousel_html": "<img src=\"/media/images/13-20220303_181415-Baji_Mohammed.height-876.jpg\" />"}], "authors": []}

ff_album