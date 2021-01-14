Close to where Praveen Kumar is sitting with his crutches on a scooter, a brush in one hand, talking to people around him, is a large canvas – 18 feet in length – on which he has painted images from the farmers’ protest at Singhu.

Praveen has travelled some 300 kilometres to Singhu from Ludhiana, where he is an art teacher and artist. He reached the protest site at the Haryana-Delhi border on January 10, compelled, he says, to make his contribution.

“It’s not that I’m seeking publicity, god has given me a lot, I have no tensions on that front. What makes me happy is that I am now a part of this agitation,” he says.

“I am 70 per cent disabled,” he adds, pointing to his leg, which was paralysed by polio when he was three years old. Neither that, nor the initial displeasure of his family, deterred him from making the journey to Singhu.

Praveen, 43, began the painting the large canvas in Ludhiana and brought it along to Singhu where he continued to work on it – sitting on a street amidst the protestors – till it was ready.