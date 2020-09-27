The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020

On September 14, three bills “aimed at transformation of agriculture in the country and raising farmers’ income” were introduced in the Lok Sabha – the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020; the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The first of these listed here, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill was introduced by Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, and Food Processing Industries.



It became an Act on September 27, 2020.



The Act provides for a national framework on farming agreements that ‘protects and empowers’ farmers to engage with agri-business firms, processors, wholesalers, exporters and large retailers, for farm services and selling “…future farming produce at a mutually agreed remunerative price framework in a fair and transparent manner.”



There have been nationwide protests by farmers – especially in Haryana, Punjab and western Uttar Pradesh – against the three bills, which, the government states, will open up the agricultural sector to private investors and global markets.

