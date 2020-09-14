The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020

On September 14, three bills “aimed at transformation of agriculture in the country and raising farmers’ income ” were introduced in the Lok Sabha – the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

The first of these listed here, the 824-word Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, was introduced by Ram Vilas Paswan, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. The Bill’s ‘Statement of Objects and Reasons, says that it aims to remove the “…stringent restrictions on stock, movement and price control of agricultural foodstuffs for attracting private investments in agricultural marketing and infrastructure.”



The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 became an Act on September 27, 2020.



There have been nationwide protests by farmers – especially in Haryana, Punjab and western Uttar Pradesh – against these bills, which, the government states, will open up the agricultural sector to private investors and global markets.

