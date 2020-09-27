The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020

On September 14, three bills “aimed at transformation of agriculture in the country and raising farmers’ income” were introduced in the Lok Sabha – the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The first of these listed here, the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill was introduced by Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, and Food Processing Industries.



It became an Act on September 27, 2020.



This Act provides for the creation of an “ecosystem” where farmers and traders have ‘freedom of choice’ in the sale and purchase of farmers’ produce “…which facilitates remunerative prices through competitive alternative trading channels.” The Act aims to promote ‘efficient, transparent and barrier-free’ inter-state and intra-state trade and commerce of farmers’ produce outside the physical premises of markets notified under various state legislations, and to provide a ‘facilitative framework’ for electronic trading and ‘for matters connected therewith’.



There have been nationwide protests by farmers – especially in Haryana, Punjab and western Uttar Pradesh – against the three bills, which, the government states, will open up the agricultural sector to private investors and global markets.

