photo_album

{"slides": [{"type": "image", "show_title": "True", "album_title": "Women\u2019s Day at Singhu: Honouring women farmers", "src": "/media/original_images/01-IMG_1501-AM.jpg", "src_resized": "/media/images/01-IMG_1501-AM.height-876.jpg", "description": "<div class=\"rich-text\"><p>They rose with the sun. And there were smiles on the faces

of women congregating early in the morning at Singhu, on the Haryana-Delhi border. Theye were there to commemorate International Women\u2019s Day (IWD) on March 8, 2021, in

response to a call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the\u00a0collective of various farm unions coordinating the agitation. This year, IWD coincided with the 100th day of the historic

farmers\u2019 protest \u2013 where the women are prominent participants \u2013 against the

three farm laws imposed by the union government.\u00a0</p><p>Shanti, 80 years old (sixth from the left), with a blue scarf over her head and a white-red flag in her hand, came from Bitani village in Jind district of Haryana. \u201cWe do not ask for alms here. We are demanding our rights,\u201d she said.</p></div>", "album_description": "<p class=\"MsoNormal\"><i>In the largest celebration of Women's Day in the country, thousands gathered at the Singhu border on March 8, 2021, to honour women farmers as well as their role in the ongoing protests against the three farm laws</i></p>", "url": "/en/albums/womens-day-at-singhu-honouring-women-farmers/", "slide_photographer": ["Amir Malik"], "image_captured_date": "11 Mar,2021", "slide_location": "Singhu, Haryana-Delhi border, Haryana", "track_id": ""}, {"type": "image", "show_title": "True", "album_title": "Women\u2019s Day at Singhu: Honouring women farmers", "src": "/media/original_images/02-IMG_1514-AM.jpg", "src_resized": "/media/images/02-IMG_1514-AM.height-876.jpg", "description": "<div class=\"rich-text\"><p>Women from the remotest parts of Punjab and Haryana came early to the\u00a0site in large numbers in tractor-trolleys, trucks, buses, minibuses, smaller\u00a0private vehicles. Some even came on foot.</p><p>By 9 a.m., around 10,000 women had taken their place near the stage of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha. They were also taking care of things backstage, while some guarded and managed the stage at all times throughout the day.</p>Many more women \u2013 university students, and activists from several organisations, trade unions and other civil society groups, also joined the protesters at the border.</div>", "album_description": "<p class=\"MsoNormal\"><i>In the largest celebration of Women's Day in the country, thousands gathered at the Singhu border on March 8, 2021, to honour women farmers as well as their role in the ongoing protests against the three farm laws</i></p>", "url": "/en/albums/womens-day-at-singhu-honouring-women-farmers/", "slide_photographer": ["Amir Malik"], "image_captured_date": "11 Mar,2021", "slide_location": "Singhu, Haryana-Delhi border, Haryana", "track_id": ""}, {"type": "image", "show_title": "True", "album_title": "Women\u2019s Day at Singhu: Honouring women farmers", "src": "/media/original_images/03-IMG_1527-AM.jpg", "src_resized": "/media/images/03-IMG_1527-AM.height-876.jpg", "description": "<div class=\"rich-text\"><p>Young and old alike gathered near the stage and listened attentively to leaders, activists, farmers and many others throughout the day.</p><p>Women from various districts and states spoke in unison about their demand of repealing the three farm laws. \u201cThere is no question of stepping back without winning the big battles,\u201d they said.<br/></p></div>", "album_description": "<p class=\"MsoNormal\"><i>In the largest celebration of Women's Day in the country, thousands gathered at the Singhu border on March 8, 2021, to honour women farmers as well as their role in the ongoing protests against the three farm laws</i></p>", "url": "/en/albums/womens-day-at-singhu-honouring-women-farmers/", "slide_photographer": ["Amir Malik"], "image_captured_date": "11 Mar,2021", "slide_location": "Singhu, Haryana-Delhi border, Haryana", "track_id": ""}, {"type": "image", "show_title": "True", "album_title": "Women\u2019s Day at Singhu: Honouring women farmers", "src": "/media/original_images/04-IMG_1562-AM.jpg", "src_resized": "/media/images/04-IMG_1562-AM.height-876.jpg", "description": "<div class=\"rich-text\"><p>All speakers on the SKM platform the whole day were women from different walks of life. Anyone who wanted to convey their concerns could register and speak from the dais.</p></div>", "album_description": "<p class=\"MsoNormal\"><i>In the largest celebration of Women's Day in the country, thousands gathered at the Singhu border on March 8, 2021, to honour women farmers as well as their role in the ongoing protests against the three farm laws</i></p>", "url": "/en/albums/womens-day-at-singhu-honouring-women-farmers/", "slide_photographer": ["Amir Malik"], "image_captured_date": "11 Mar,2021", "slide_location": "Singhu, Haryana-Delhi border, Haryana", "track_id": ""}, {"type": "image", "show_title": "True", "album_title": "Women\u2019s Day at Singhu: Honouring women farmers", "src": "/media/original_images/05-IMG_1579-AM.jpg", "src_resized": "/media/images/05-IMG_1579-AM.height-876.jpg", "description": "<div class=\"rich-text\"><p>Harbans Kaur, 60, said: \u201cI celebrated International Women\u2019s Day and was near the stage from morning. My husband died 13 years ago. I am a farmer cultivating 10 acres of land. I am here to demand that the government repeal the three farm laws.\u201d</p></div>", "album_description": "<p class=\"MsoNormal\"><i>In the largest celebration of Women's Day in the country, thousands gathered at the Singhu border on March 8, 2021, to honour women farmers as well as their role in the ongoing protests against the three farm laws</i></p>", "url": "/en/albums/womens-day-at-singhu-honouring-women-farmers/", "slide_photographer": ["Amir Malik"], "image_captured_date": "11 Mar,2021", "slide_location": "Singhu, Haryana-Delhi border, Haryana", "track_id": ""}, {"type": "image", "show_title": "True", "album_title": "Women\u2019s Day at Singhu: Honouring women farmers", "src": "/media/original_images/06-IMG_1580-AM.jpg", "src_resized": "/media/images/06-IMG_1580-AM.height-876.jpg", "description": "<div class=\"rich-text\"><p>Charanjeet Kaur, 79, draws a monthly pension of Rs. 750. She worked for years as an assistant in the mid-day meal scheme, earning Rs. 1,700. \u201cI have given out my 10 acres on lease after my two sons died. My daughters-in-law work at home and also work in the fields,\u201d she said. \u201cWe work hard to make ends meet. And Modi does not understand this. If his party comes to campaign in my village, I will send them away.\u201d</p></div>", "album_description": "<p class=\"MsoNormal\"><i>In the largest celebration of Women's Day in the country, thousands gathered at the Singhu border on March 8, 2021, to honour women farmers as well as their role in the ongoing protests against the three farm laws</i></p>", "url": "/en/albums/womens-day-at-singhu-honouring-women-farmers/", "slide_photographer": ["Amir Malik"], "image_captured_date": "11 Mar,2021", "slide_location": "Singhu, Haryana-Delhi border, Haryana", "track_id": ""}, {"type": "image", "show_title": "True", "album_title": "Women\u2019s Day at Singhu: Honouring women farmers", "src": "/media/original_images/07-IMG_1581-AM.jpg", "src_resized": "/media/images/07-IMG_1581-AM.height-876.jpg", "description": "<div class=\"rich-text\"><p>Manjeet Kaur, in her 50s, said, \u201cI am here only to demand that the government repeal the laws. What will our children eat when land is controlled by the Adanis and Ambanis?\u201d</p></div>", "album_description": "<p class=\"MsoNormal\"><i>In the largest celebration of Women's Day in the country, thousands gathered at the Singhu border on March 8, 2021, to honour women farmers as well as their role in the ongoing protests against the three farm laws</i></p>", "url": "/en/albums/womens-day-at-singhu-honouring-women-farmers/", "slide_photographer": ["Amir Malik"], "image_captured_date": "11 Mar,2021", "slide_location": "Singhu, Haryana-Delhi border, Haryana", "track_id": ""}, {"type": "image", "show_title": "True", "album_title": "Women\u2019s Day at Singhu: Honouring women farmers", "src": "/media/original_images/08-IMG_1609-AM.jpg", "src_resized": "/media/images/08-IMG_1609-AM.height-876.jpg", "description": "<div class=\"rich-text\"><p>Ramdev Kaur, 55, from Bhari Panechan village of Patiala district in Punjab, said: \u201cWe have two battles to fight. One is daily, as women, confronting the problems created by men. The other is now, as farmers, we also have to fight the government. This day gives us hope that we will win both [battles].\u201d\u00a0</p></div>", "album_description": "<p class=\"MsoNormal\"><i>In the largest celebration of Women's Day in the country, thousands gathered at the Singhu border on March 8, 2021, to honour women farmers as well as their role in the ongoing protests against the three farm laws</i></p>", "url": "/en/albums/womens-day-at-singhu-honouring-women-farmers/", "slide_photographer": ["Amir Malik"], "image_captured_date": "11 Mar,2021", "slide_location": "Singhu, Haryana-Delhi border, Haryana", "track_id": ""}, {"type": "image", "show_title": "True", "album_title": "Women\u2019s Day at Singhu: Honouring women farmers", "src": "/media/original_images/09-IMG_1589-AM.jpg", "src_resized": "/media/images/09-IMG_1589-AM.height-876.jpg", "description": "<div class=\"rich-text\"><p>The entire protest site was buzzing with energy, and painted walls and posters of freedom fighters decorated the streets.</p></div>", "album_description": "<p class=\"MsoNormal\"><i>In the largest celebration of Women's Day in the country, thousands gathered at the Singhu border on March 8, 2021, to honour women farmers as well as their role in the ongoing protests against the three farm laws</i></p>", "url": "/en/albums/womens-day-at-singhu-honouring-women-farmers/", "slide_photographer": ["Amir Malik"], "image_captured_date": "11 Mar,2021", "slide_location": "Singhu, Haryana-Delhi border, Haryana", "track_id": ""}, {"type": "image", "show_title": "True", "album_title": "Women\u2019s Day at Singhu: Honouring women farmers", "src": "/media/original_images/10-IMG_1583-AM.jpg", "src_resized": "/media/images/10-IMG_1583-AM.height-876.jpg", "description": "<div class=\"rich-text\"><p>Activists from the All India Mahila Sanskritik Sangathan (AIMSS) marching at the Singhu border against the three farm laws on March 8.\u00a0\u00a0</p><p>The farmers have been opposing these laws: <a>The

Farmers\u2019 Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020\u00a0</a>;\u00a0<a>The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement

on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020\u00a0</a>; and\u00a0<a>The Essential Commodities

(Amendment) Act, 2020</a>. The laws were first

promulgated as ordinances on June 5, 2020, then introduced as farm bills in

Parliament on September 14 and then hastened through as Acts on the 20th of

that month.<br/></p><p>The laws the farmers oppose have also been criticised as <a>disabling the right to legal recourse\u00a0</a>of all citizens, undermining Article 32 of the Indian Constitution.<br/></p></div>", "album_description": "<p class=\"MsoNormal\"><i>In the largest celebration of Women's Day in the country, thousands gathered at the Singhu border on March 8, 2021, to honour women farmers as well as their role in the ongoing protests against the three farm laws</i></p>", "url": "/en/albums/womens-day-at-singhu-honouring-women-farmers/", "slide_photographer": ["Amir Malik"], "image_captured_date": "11 Mar,2021", "slide_location": "Singhu, Haryana-Delhi border, Haryana", "track_id": ""}, {"type": "image", "show_title": "True", "album_title": "Women\u2019s Day at Singhu: Honouring women farmers", "src": "/media/original_images/11-IMG_1625-AM.jpg", "src_resized": "/media/images/11-IMG_1625-AM.height-876.jpg", "description": "<div class=\"rich-text\"><p>Sikhs from the Nihang sect, riding on their horses, maintained security, along with farmers and volunteers, most of the men.</p></div>", "album_description": "<p class=\"MsoNormal\"><i>In the largest celebration of Women's Day in the country, thousands gathered at the Singhu border on March 8, 2021, to honour women farmers as well as their role in the ongoing protests against the three farm laws</i></p>", "url": "/en/albums/womens-day-at-singhu-honouring-women-farmers/", "slide_photographer": ["Amir Malik"], "image_captured_date": "11 Mar,2021", "slide_location": "Singhu, Haryana-Delhi border, Haryana", "track_id": ""}, {"type": "image", "show_title": "True", "album_title": "Women\u2019s Day at Singhu: Honouring women farmers", "src": "/media/original_images/12-IMG_1617-AM.jpg", "src_resized": "/media/images/12-IMG_1617-AM.height-876.jpg", "description": "<div class=\"rich-text\"><p>Many women said that International Women's Day gives them hope that they will stand victorious, come what may. They recalled the heroism of Mata Bhago, a legendary Sikh woman warrior who fought against Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb\u2019s army in the early 18th century. Some of the women said they saw themselves as her children and drew inspiration and courage from her. In the photograph, a woman walks by the poster that celebrates Mai Bhago and [Rani of Jhansi] Laxmibai.</p></div>", "album_description": "<p class=\"MsoNormal\"><i>In the largest celebration of Women's Day in the country, thousands gathered at the Singhu border on March 8, 2021, to honour women farmers as well as their role in the ongoing protests against the three farm laws</i></p>", "url": "/en/albums/womens-day-at-singhu-honouring-women-farmers/", "slide_photographer": ["Amir Malik"], "image_captured_date": "11 Mar,2021", "slide_location": "Singhu, Haryana-Delhi border, Haryana", "track_id": ""}, {"type": "image", "show_title": "True", "album_title": "Women\u2019s Day at Singhu: Honouring women farmers", "src": "/media/original_images/13-Kuljeet-Kaur-AM.jpg", "src_resized": "/media/images/13-Kuljeet-Kaur-AM.height-876.jpg", "description": "<div class=\"rich-text\"><p class=\"MsoNormal\">Kuljeet Kaur, a 47-year-old government primary school teacher from Bhari Panechan village of Punjab\u2019s Patiala district, explained why women\u2019s issues are\u00a0 important: \u201cWhen the crops do not fetch proper rates, it affects women directly. The education of girl children becomes a problem. The true implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report is what we need right now. The government should not lie when they next come asking for votes.\u201d\u00a0 \u00a0</p></div>", "album_description": "<p class=\"MsoNormal\"><i>In the largest celebration of Women's Day in the country, thousands gathered at the Singhu border on March 8, 2021, to honour women farmers as well as their role in the ongoing protests against the three farm laws</i></p>", "url": "/en/albums/womens-day-at-singhu-honouring-women-farmers/", "slide_photographer": ["Amir Malik"], "image_captured_date": "11 Mar,2021", "slide_location": "Singhu, Haryana-Delhi border, Haryana", "track_id": ""}, {"type": "image", "show_title": "True", "album_title": "Women\u2019s Day at Singhu: Honouring women farmers", "src": "/media/original_images/14-IMG_1631-AM.jpg", "src_resized": "/media/images/14-IMG_1631-AM.height-876.jpg", "description": "<div class=\"rich-text\"><p>A group of women in a tractor-trolley, heading home after participating in the event at Singhu.</p></div>", "album_description": "<p class=\"MsoNormal\"><i>In the largest celebration of Women's Day in the country, thousands gathered at the Singhu border on March 8, 2021, to honour women farmers as well as their role in the ongoing protests against the three farm laws</i></p>", "url": "/en/albums/womens-day-at-singhu-honouring-women-farmers/", "slide_photographer": ["Amir Malik"], "image_captured_date": "11 Mar,2021", "slide_location": "Singhu, Haryana-Delhi border, Haryana", "track_id": ""}, {"type": "image", "show_title": "True", "album_title": "Women\u2019s Day at Singhu: Honouring women farmers", "src": "/media/original_images/15-IMG_1495-AM.jpg", "src_resized": "/media/images/15-IMG_1495-AM.height-876.jpg", "description": "<div class=\"rich-text\"><p>With the sun was about to set, many of the women who came to Singhu for the event had to return to their villages to take care of another front \u2013 their homes.\u00a0</p></div>", "album_description": "<p class=\"MsoNormal\"><i>In the largest celebration of Women's Day in the country, thousands gathered at the Singhu border on March 8, 2021, to honour women farmers as well as their role in the ongoing protests against the three farm laws</i></p>", "url": "/en/albums/womens-day-at-singhu-honouring-women-farmers/", "slide_photographer": ["Amir Malik"], "image_captured_date": "11 Mar,2021", "slide_location": "Singhu, Haryana-Delhi border, Haryana", "track_id": ""}], "authors": [{"type": "inline", "show_title": "False", "name": "Amir Malik", "bio": "Amir Malik is an independent journalist. He tweets at @_amirmalik", "twitter_username": "", "facebook_username": null, "email": null, "website": null, "author_url": "/en/authors/amir-malik/"}]}