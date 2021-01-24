Editor's note:
Admiral Laxminarayan Ramdas, a former Chief of Naval Staff, has appealed to the government not just to allow but also facilitate the Republic Day parade of the farmers protesting at Delhi’s borders. In this video message to the government as well as protestors, he calls for the scrapping of the recent unpopular farm laws. And asks the farmers to disperse only “if the government agrees to repeal the three contentious laws.”
