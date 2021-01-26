“We have decorated our tractor with the tricolor because we love our nation,” says Shamsher Singh. His tractor is festooned with ribbons, balloons and flowers in the colours of the Indian flag. “Farming is as dear to us as our motherland,” he adds. “ We cultivate the land for months, we take care of the crops like our mothers take care of us. It is with this intention in mind that we have decorated our tractor like mother Earth.” In and around the protest sites in Delhi farmers have been readying their tractors in various themes for the event. They want to make this rally as colourful and meaningful as the annual Republic Day parade in the capital with floats representing different states and themes. Accessorised with flowers, flags and tableaus, the tractors have got a new look. Individual farmers as well as farm-union-appointed teams have been working over the last few days to see that they are ready in time for January 26. “It took two days to drive [the tractor] from my home in Gaurey Nangal,” says 53-year-old Shamsher. He has come to Tikri, on the Haryana-Delhi border along with 20 other farmers from this village in Amritsar district of Punjab to participate in the parade to reiterate the farmers’ demands to repeal the farm laws.

PHOTO • Shivangi Saxena

The farmers have been protesting against the three laws passed in Parliament in September 2020. These were first passed as ordinances on June 5, 2020, then introduced as farm bills in Parliament on September 14 and hastened into Acts by the 20th of that month. The three laws are the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. The farmers see this legislation as devastating for their livelihoods by expanding the space for large corporate to exercise even greater power over farming. They also undermine the main forms of support to the cultivator, including the minimum support price (MSP), the agricultural produce marketing committees (APMCs), state procurement and more. The laws have also been criticised as affecting every Indian as they disable the right to legal recourse of all citizens, undermining Article 32 of the Constitution of India. Baljeet Singh has also decorated his tractor with long colourful garlands and the Indian flag. He drove from Kheri Sadh village in Rohtak district with his 14-year-old grandson Nishant to participate in the protest. He says his grandson and he will be dressed in the traditional attire of Haryana as a gesture of respect, and to represent other farmers from their state.

PHOTO • Shivangi Saxena