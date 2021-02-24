Navshya Kuvra had just finished playing his dhumsi (drum) for about 40 protestors dancing at south Mumbai’s Azad Maidan. Just as he sat down to rest, around 11 at night, three man approached him. “Is it a wedding? What date?” asked Navshya. They conversed, phone numbers were exchanged, and the three moved away. Navshya turned to the group of farmers with him at the January 25 protest at the maidan , and grinned: “I just got a supari [assignment].” In Kinhawali, his village in Dahanu taluka , Navshya and his wife Bijli grow jowar , rice and tur on around five acres of forest land. When he is not in the field, the 55-year-old farmer is busy performing. He plays the drum at 10-15 weddings a month for a fee, and the organisers cover his travel, food and accommodation costs. “Mostly [I perform in] in Nashik, but even outside. I have gone to Thane and even Gujarat,” said Navshya. He has been playing the dhumsi for 40 years. “I heard other musicians in my village and I played and learned,” he said.

“If there is a wedding, if there is a festival, we do this dance,” he added. “We can dance for days, we don’t get tired.” The cause for celebration this time around was the gathering of around 15,000 protestors from across Maharashtra at a sit-in against the centre’s new farm laws. Organised by the Samyukta Shetkari Kamgar Morcha, the farmers came from 21 districts in a vehicular jatha across roughly 180 kilometres over two days from Nashik, starting from the evening of January 23. By the end of the day on January 25, Navshya had been performing for two days, He had left his home in Palghar district on January 23, but still wasn’t tired: “I am used to it. I play at weddings through the night too,” he said. “Everyone [in my community] knows this dance,” said Navshya of the Warli (or Varli) Adivasi community, a Scheduled Tribe. Sitting beside him was Taikakde Thapad, a 53-year-old Warli Adivasi farmer from Dahanu taluka ’s Dhamanagaon village. “The festivals begin around the time of Dussehra. That is when the sowing is also done,” said Thapad. “From Dussehra to Diwali [in November], we celebrate with this dance. That's how I learnt as well.”



The dancer-protestors at Azad Maidan were from various Adivasi communities in Dahanu and nearby talukas . The laws that they are opposing are The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 ; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 ; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 . The three were first passed as ordinances on June 5, 2020, then introduced as farm bills in Parliament on September 14 and hastened into Acts by the present government on the 20th of that month.

PHOTO • Riya Behl PHOTO • Riya Behl PHOTO • Riya Behl