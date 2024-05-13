M.S. Swaminathan lives on in farmers’ hearts
Dr. M.S. Swaminathan, 1925-2023, was India's foremost agricultural scientist. His contribution extended to agri research, policy and planning where he proposed that we measure growth in agriculture in terms of growth of farmers’ income and not merely increased output
October 3, 2023 | P. Sainath
In Puruliya: songs of love and freedom
Folk songs acquired a new meaning during the freedom struggle as the drum-beating messengers and singers also spread the message of rebellion against British rule
August 17, 2023 | P. Sainath
'Must I choose between Gandhi and Ambedkar?'
On August 15, 2023, PARI brings you the story of Shobharam Gehervar who was shot by the British and wounded during the Independence struggle. The 98-year-old is the last Dalit freedom fighter from Rajasthan, a self-declared Gandhian, a staunch admirer of Dr. Ambedkar and part of the revolutionary underground. An excerpt from P. Sainath's, 'The Last Heroes, Footsoldiers of India's Freedom' published by Penguin in 2022
August 15, 2023 | P. Sainath
Beware of contractors bearing gifts
Teresa Lakra of Tetra village in Jharkhand’s Gumla district, learns the hard way what happens when the sarpanch of a small gram panchayat acts against the wishes of the powerful
July 10, 2023 | P. Sainath
Vidarbha: No rains, but ‘snow’ and water parks
The gist of this story published in 2005 was carried in Class 11 textbooks for years. In its latest round of rubbing out reality, the NCERT deleted the piece in the 'rationalised' text for 2023-2024. Oddly, the Fun & Food village survives in reality
April 11, 2023 | P. Sainath
The well that Thelu Mahato built
One of the last fighters from that fast vanishing generation of those who fought for India’s freedom passed away on April 6, 2023 at his home in Puruliya district, West Bengal
April 10, 2023 | P. Sainath
Unity in heterogeneity, delight in diversity
A team of PARI translators celebrates International Translation Day by diving into the diverse world that we inhabit through and beyond our languages
September 30, 2022 | P. Sainath
When Bhabani Mahato fed the revolution
Bhabani Mahato strongly disavows any role in the freedom struggle. But on learning her story at her home in West Bengal's Puruliya district, we conclude otherwise and marvel at her sacrifice for the struggle
April 18, 2022 | P. Sainath
A moment in history dies with Captain Bhau
'We fought for two things, Independence and Freedom – we achieved Independence'
February 17, 2022 | P. Sainath
Patriotic paradox: desi versus foreign liquor
An official announcement that the ‘intake’ of Indian Made Foreign Liquor went up 23 per cent in Madhya Pradesh in the last decade sparks memories of an intriguing drive through Surguja district in 1994
January 3, 2022 | P. Sainath
Open letter to the Chief Justice of India
The CJI rightly observes that investigative journalism is vanishing in India. But doesn’t the judiciary need to confront the reality that press freedom is at its lowest ebb in independent India’s history?
December 23, 2021 | P. Sainath
Farmers win on many fronts, media fails on all
The repeal of the three farm laws came about not because the PM failed to ‘persuade’ some farmers, but because many farmers stood resolute, even as a craven media devalued their struggle and strength
November 20, 2021 | P. Sainath
Chased by development in Chikapar
Little Chikapar in Koraput, Odisha, was probably the only village in the world to have taken on the Army, Air Force and Navy – and lost
November 18, 2021 | P. Sainath
Nahakul Pando’s official loan ceiling
The 1990s saw a lot of ‘schemes’ aimed at poverty alleviation and carried out mindlessly. Like this one in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district that cost Nahakul Pando his roof
November 3, 2021 | P. Sainath
High risk on the high seas, with low rewards
Out on a two-night trip with fishermen off the coast of Ramnad district in Tamil Nadu, who toil, as they put it, 'to make someone else a millionaire'
October 26, 2021 | P. Sainath
When push came to shove on Kishanji’s cart
Small pushcart vendors everywhere, like this one in Moradabad, get shoved around by bigger vehicles
October 4, 2021 | P. Sainath
Every Indian language is your language
Today, September 30, is International Translation Day. The People’s Archive of Rural India publishes in 13 languages – that is, in more than any other journalism website
September 30, 2021 | P. Sainath
Hausabai Patil: her heroism passes into history
The 95-year-old firebrand freedom fighter was with the revolutionary underground in Satara that attacked British establishments in 1943-46. She remained a champion of justice for the poor until the end
September 24, 2021 | P. Sainath
Haat to haat in Malkangiri
Adivasis in Odisha’s Malkangiri district depend on the haat or rural market to sell what they produce. A few times, though, they might not reach there
August 19, 2021 | P. Sainath
Bhagat Singh Jhuggian’s fight for our freedoms
One of India’s last living freedom fighters, Bhagat Singh Jhuggian of Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district, didn’t stop at battling the British Raj. To this day, he still fights for farmers and workers – at age 93
August 15, 2021 | P. Sainath
‘But I have an ishtereo, sir’
Many countryside lorry drivers, like the one steering this vehicle in Koraput, act as freelance cabbies when the malik is not looking
August 5, 2021 | P. Sainath
Walking the thin line for water in Jhabua
July 21, 2021 | P. Sainath
UP panchayats: teacher death toll hits 1,621
Why was the UP government okay with holding the panchayat polls in April, which have now unleashed a catastrophe that keeps growing? PARI brings you an update
May 18, 2021 | P. Sainath
It's been A Hard Day's Night
Hundreds of women in eastern Maharashtra's Gondia district travel from small towns to nearby villages to earn a daily wage. This is a much less studied form of migration – urban to rural
May 1, 2021 | P. Sainath
We mourn his passing, but celebrate his life – Ganpati Bal Yadav (1920-2021)
The 101-year-old was one of India’s last living freedom fighters. He was a courier for the 1943 revolutionary underground in the Toofan Sena in Sangli district. He also daily rode a cycle till his last months
April 20, 2021 | P. Sainath
Forbes, India and Pandora’s Pandemic Box
In a year GDP contracted 7.7 per cent, and as we brace for another round of ‘reverse’ migrations, and as the farmers wait unheeded at the gates of Delhi, Indian billionaires reached record levels of wealth
April 16, 2021 | P. Sainath
Rich farmers, global plots, local stupidity
With attempts to disperse the protesting farmers at Delhi’s gates failing, theories abound of international conspiracies that justify local repression. Will these acquire extra-terrestrial dimensions next?
February 6, 2021 | P. Sainath
And you thought it’s only about farmers?
The new farm laws disable the right to legal recourse of all citizens, not just farmers – to an extent unseen since the 1975-77 Emergency. The farmers at Delhi’s gates are fighting for the rights of us all
December 10, 2020 | P. Sainath
‘We didn’t bleed him enough’
A major problem in this Covid crisis is not about how soon we can return to normal. For hundreds of millions of poor Indians, the ‘normal’ was the problem. And the new normal is often the old normal on steroids
August 10, 2020 | P. Sainath
Sankariah: nine decades a revolutionary
N. Sankariah is one of India’s last living freedom fighters. Speaking to PARI in Chennai, he tells us the astonishing story of his struggles against the British Raj – in public, in prison and underground
July 15, 2020 | P. Sainath
The migrant and the moral economy of the elite
The lockdown has revealed the brutality of India's chronic disregard for the rights of migrant labourers – millions who don't need our passing concern, but full justice, says this article, first published in India Today
June 8, 2020 | P. Sainath
What we should do about Covid-19
The government’s ‘package’ responding to the crisis is a blend of callousness and cluelessness
March 27, 2020 | P. Sainath
The great Indian straw trick
In journeys along rural Indian roads, you sometimes run into the delightfully bizarre
March 19, 2020 | P. Sainath