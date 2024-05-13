On August 15, 2023, PARI brings you the story of Shobharam Gehervar who was shot by the British and wounded during the Independence struggle. The 98-year-old is the last Dalit freedom fighter from Rajasthan, a self-declared Gandhian, a staunch admirer of Dr. Ambedkar and part of the revolutionary underground. An excerpt from P. Sainath's, 'The Last Heroes, Footsoldiers of India's Freedom' published by Penguin in 2022



August 15, 2023 | P. Sainath