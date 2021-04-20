Ganpati Bal Yadav cycled off into the sunset last week. The freedom fighter and underground courier for revolutionaries had completed his century and was batting on 101 when, after a brief illness, the man who did anywhere between 5-20 kilometres a day on his ancient bicycle right to his last months, peddled off to that great velodrome in the sky. The day we met him in 2018 – he was then 97 – he had cycled close to 30 kilometres, in search of us. ‘Us’ being the PARI team that was late, but desperate to get him to share his riveting story with us. That it was mid-May, that he had been on the road for hours, and that his bicycle looked a museum piece seemed not to bother him. That man has gone, but his story remains: Ganpati Yadav’s gripping life cycle . Ganpati Bal Yadav, born in 1920, was a freedom fighter in the ranks of the Toofan Sena (Whirlwind Army), the armed wing of the prati sarkar or provisional, underground government of Satara that rose in arms and declared independence from British rule in 1943. He participated in their actions against the British Raj. ‘Ganpa Dada’ was also part of that dream revolutionary team that pulled off the great train robbery at Shenoli in Satara district on June 1943 led by G. D. Bapu Lad and ‘Captain Bhau’. Mostly, for years, as he told us: “I delivered food to our leaders (hiding in the forest). I would go to meet them at night. There would be 10-20 people with the leader.” Discovery would have led to him – and all those 20 – being executed by the British. Yadav on his cycle served as the underground’s meals on wheels of that time. He also carried critically important messages between revolutionary groups.

PHOTO • P. Sainath PHOTO • P. Sainath

I’ll never forget that bit about his cycle. I kept staring at the old machine, the type still used by egg-vendors, pavwallahs , dhobis and others delivering services to homes in villages, even cities. It was the one time in the conversation he frowned. This bike, he said, was “only” a quarter of a century old. Someone had stolen his earlier one, that he much loved and had used for nearly 55 years. I wondered if that someone had been a shady antiques dealer. We had been introduced to Ganpati Yadav by our friend, the journalist Sampat More, at whose grandfather’s house in Shirgaon village in Maharashtra’s Sangli district we first met him. Then we moved to his own village, Ramapur, 5 kilometres away, and had a conversation running to many hours. He didn’t quite follow why his cycling at 97 was such a big deal to us, but courteously cycled about a further half hour on our request, with PARI Fellow Sanket Jain and our video editor Sinchita Maji straining to record his routine well. Sanket lying flat on the road – more a dirt track, really – along which he daily cycled. Sinchita riding pillion on a scooter, but in reverse position. Which meant that while the scooter moved ahead of him, she could film Ganpa Dada cycling along the road he always did, every day. PARI’s Bharat Patil and Namita Waikar served as astute interpreters in that interview, each moment of which remains unforgettable to me. Sampat tells me that every time he ran into the old gentleman for the next two years, he would say that I and the PARI team had “made me famous. I was a nobody, just a courier in the freedom struggle. But they saw my role as important and treated me with such great respect.” He was deeply touched – and this was so important to him – by the recognition the story brought him in his own village and region.

PHOTO • P. Sainath PHOTO • Sanket Jain