Your university, I told them in 2011, is likely situated, at least partly, on the land of a village whose inhabitants were displaced a record number of times. That is in no way your fault or responsibility. But do be respectful of that.

They were respectful of that – though it came to them as a bit of a shock – the keen and focused bunch of students at the Central University of Odisha, Koraput. They were mainly from the department of Journalism and Mass Communication. And the story of Chikapar disturbed them. A village that was arbitrarily displaced – three times. On each occasion in the name of ‘development’.

And my mind went back to late 1993-early 1994, when Mukta Kadam, a Gadaba Adivasi ( in the lead photo on top with her grandchild) , told me of how they had been evicted on an angry monsoon night in the 1960s. She had herded her five children before her, luggage on their heads, guiding them through jungle in darkness and pouring rain. “We didn’t know where to go. We just went because the saab log told us to go. It was terrifying.”

They were making way for the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) MIG Fighter project. A project that was never to fully arrive or happen in Odisha. But the land was never returned to them. Compensation? “My family owned 60 acres of land,” says Jyotirmoy Khora, a Dalit and activist who continued the struggle for justice of Chikapar’s displaced over decades. “And, many, many years later, we got Rs. 15,000 as [the total] compensation – for 60 acres.” The evictees rebuilt their village once again, on land owned by them and not the government. This they nostalgically also called ‘Chikapar.’