Lokkhikanto Mahato has a clear, resonant voice for a singer aged 97. A handsome man of impressive bearing, his visage at once reminds you of Rabindranath Tagore.

When we met Lokkhi in March 2022, he was seated beside his dearest friend, Thelu Mahato on a charpoy in a one-room dilapidated kuccha home in Pirra village of West Bengal.

Thelu was 103 years old then. He passed away in 2023. Read: The well that Thelu Mahato built

Thelu dadu (grandfather) was one of the region's last freedom fighters. Eighty years ago, he had marched on a police station in Puruliya (also spelt as Purulia) district. The year was 1942 and his act of rebellion was part of the local chapter of the Quit India Movement.

The younger Lokkhi was not part of the events at the police station as he was probably just a little under the age limit of 17 set by the leaders of the agitation for participation in the gherao.

Neither Thelu nor Lokkhi conform to stereotypes of a freedom fighter. Certainly not those created by state and elite society. Nor are they unidimensional people who just made up the numbers at protests. Both speak knowledgeably on their subjects: Thelu on farming and the region’s history, and Lokkhi on music and culture.