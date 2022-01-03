He wasn’t the owner of the shop he said, just a friend of his. A little later, he promoted himself to “a relative of the owner.” And moments after that, he was “a relative who worked in the shop.” It’s possible that if we’d persisted with that line of questioning, he might have declared himself owner.

He declined to be photographed. And would rather not have us shoot inside the shop. He was happy to have us snap the signboard outside it, though.

Videshi sharab dukan , read the board – a little away from the entrance. (Foreign liquor store, that is). Licensee: Ramesh Prasad. This was on the edge of Katghora town in Surguja district, now in Chhattisgarh (but then in Madhya Pradesh). Our slightly tipsy interlocutor was certainly not Ramesh Prasad. We were beginning to believe that his only connection here was by way of being a big customer at this foreign liquor store.

Foreign liquor? Well, not quite. I cannot remember when I last heard the acronym IMFL. It stands for Indian Made Foreign Liquor. Back in 1994, when this picture was shot, there was a raging debate over IMFL versus desi liquor.

The IMFL genre, as I learned from the Law Insider website, “means liquor produced, manufactured or compounded in India after the manner of gin, brandy, whisky or rum imported from foreign countries and includes milk punch and other liquors consisting of or containing any such spirits, but does not include beer, wine and foreign liquor.” Note it excludes “beer, wine and foreign liquor .”

IMFL includes both imported liquor and a supposedly mandatory domestic component (presumably molasses or perhaps just the local blending or bottling of imported stuff). We don’t really know.