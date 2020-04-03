Anantapur lockdown diary: March 19-April 3
Corona consciousness is growing very slowly in the city and district of Anantapur in the Rayalaseema region
April 3, 2020 | Rahul M.
Ladakhis stuck in Covid-19 test limbo in Iran
As many as 254 Indian pilgrims from Ladakh, most of them elderly, have been stranded for over a month in the city of Qom in Iran, sparking tension at home
April 2, 2020 | Stanzin Saldon
And miles to go before they sleep – or eat
The Covid-19 lockdown has left migrant Adivasi brick kiln workers in Maharashtra's Palghar district with little money and food – and an ultimatum from their village to return, where only uncertainty awaits them
April 1, 2020 | Mamata Pared
Pardhis in lockdown – begging the question
Some Phanse Pardhi Adivasis in rural Maharashtra, especially older ones in their late 70s, depend on begging to be able to eat at all. What happens now, when they cannot enter the villages that feed them?
April 1, 2020 | Jyoti Shinoli
Where country roads don’t take you home
With the COVID-19 driven lockdown, Chenakonda Balasami and other pastoralists in Telangana, on the road for months, are finding it difficult to access food and new grazing grounds – or return to their villages
March 31, 2020 | Harinath Rao Nagulavancha
Still cutting cane amidst corona and curfew
For the lakhs of labourers hired by the sugar factories of western Maharashtra, social distancing is a distant dream. Many in Sangli district are still chopping cane in unhygienic conditions despite the fear of Covid-19
March 30, 2020 | Parth M.N.
Locked down with cancer on Mumbai footpaths
With their money running out and little food and water available, cancer patients living on footpaths near the Tata Memorial Hospital are caught in the lockdown, with no way home
March 30, 2020 | Aakanksha
Corona refugees on a 538-kilometre journey
/articles/corona-refugees-on-538-kilometre-journey/
Some reporters in rural Chhattisgarh are trying hard to cover people migrating in distress
March 30, 2020 | Purusottam Thakur
In Chhattisgarh: barricades as social distancing
Across parts of the Bastar region, people are setting up barricades denying entry to ‘outsiders’ – and restricting the access of even migrants returning to their own villages
March 30, 2020 | Purusottam Thakur
Sanitation workers – the wages of ingratitude
Sanitation workers in Chennai are walking long distances to work during the lockdown, or journeying on garbage lorries. Taking leave for a day during this period invites penalties, even sacking
March 29, 2020 | M. Palani Kumar
‘Soaps won’t save us if we die of hunger first'
Most of the Adivasi families of Kavatepada in Palghar district survive on daily wage labour at construction sites. That work has stopped with the Covid-19 lockdown, and they are fast running out of money and rations
March 28, 2020 | Shraddha Agarwal
What we should do about Covid-19
/articles/what-we-should-do-about-covid-19/
The government’s ‘package’ responding to the crisis is a blend of callousness and cluelessness
March 27, 2020 | P. Sainath
Tuljapur's temple economy goes into viral mode
In Marathwada's Tuljapur, shopkeepers, vendors and others whose livelihoods depend on the famous temple in town, are struggling with no sales after the March 17 lockdown measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19
March 24, 2020 | Medha Kale
Essential services, expendable lives
That’s the story of Mumbai’s safai karamcharis on the frontlines of the battle against Covid-19. Wages delayed, and with little protective gear, they’re still clearing garbage even in the toxic air of the Mahul area