Before they begin their premier magic trick, Gulab and Shahzad shout loudly, “Huruk bom bom khela!” It’s their own Bengali version of “Abracadabra!” and it helps gather around an audience of around 80-90 people – men, women and a gaggle of kids. Then Gulab, the older of the two brothers, asks Mintu Halder, one of the spectators, to help. Mintu bravely steps forward. The magic trick begins.
Gulab promises to make younger brother Shahzad disappear. The soon-to-disappear sibling sits on a large net while Mintu fastens its loose ends over Shahzad’s head. Gulab places a box, open on two ends, over Shahzad and covers it with sheets. The audience watches, waiting for what’s to come.
Next, he waves around an animal bone and chants a ‘mantra’, appealing to a higher power to make the boy disappear: “Arghat khopdi marghat masan, baccha ke leaja teliya masan.” He then asks Mintu to feel every corner of the box with his hand. Mintu dutifully does as told and the box is, in fact, 'empty'. Shahzad is nowhere to be found.
“I want to hear from you: is this boy having a hard time? I want everyone to tell me: is he or is he not?” Gulab asks. The people in the audience agree that the now-invisible Shahzad must indeed be having a hard time.