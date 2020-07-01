For long, B. Kista had wanted to try his luck with cultivating fruits. “There is no way I could clear my debts with wages from farm labour,” he says. Last year, he finally took the plunge – and leased four acres of land. “I paid Rs. 20,000 per acre as [annual] tenancy on four acres,” says Kista, who lives in Bodiganidoddi village. “I started farming, hoping to repay loans taken over the last three years for the marriages of my daughter and son.”

But a few weeks before the lockdown began in late March, he lost around half of the 50 tons of banana (as well as watermelon) crops on his land due to heavy winds and bad weather in his and other villages in Bukkarayasamudram mandal of Anantapur district. He barely recovered Rs. 1 lakh from selling the fruits – and suffered a loss of nearly Rs. 4 lakhs. Instead of being able to pay off his past debts, the amount he owes moneylenders rose from Rs. 3.5 lakhs to Rs. 7.5 lakhs.

Farmers in Anantapur had benefitted from a fair monsoon in 2019. Like Kista, they were hoping for some decent returns after a robust rabi harvest this year. Banana farmers were anticipating a rate of Rs. 8,000 per ton.

Then came the lockdown on March 25 – towards the end of the rabi season. Traders became increasingly reluctant to buy the produce due to uncertainty in the market. The effect on cultivators has been debilitating – banana is harvested roughly every two weeks during the rabi season till April, and each round was hit.

Among those who have suffered losses is G. Subramanyam from Bukkarayasamudram village. He had cultivated bananas on 3.5 acres and spent roughly Rs. 3.5 lakhs on inputs. In April, of the 70 tons he harvested, he sold the bulk to traders who visited the village for just Rs. 1,500 a ton. That month, truckloads of 8-9 tons of bananas were being bought for just Rs. 5,000 – Rs. 3,000 below the rate for just one ton that the farmers had counted on.