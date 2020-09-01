For over a month now, Nisha Yadav has walked that extra mile for her family’s rations. Their neighbourhood kirana store won’t sell them any groceries. “Ever since Papa was hospitalised, Rajanwala [the grocery store owner] doesn’t let us into his shop,” she says.

“My father tested positive for Covid-19 in late June, but has recovered fully,” adds Nisha. “The rest of us maintained the two-week self-isolation period. Though Papa recovered over a month ago, the store owner still says that we’d be spreading the virus if we enter his shop. So now one of us has to walk through knee-deep muddy water in these rains and floods to pick up groceries from relatives who live nearly one mile away.”

Nisha, 24, who dropped out of school after completing Class 11 six years ago, lives in Sohsa Mathiya village of Hata block in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district. Barely 60 kilometres from Gorakhpur town, her village has been badly hit by the monsoon and floods.

“Our bua-fufa [aunt-uncle] buy the provisions for us and we pay them later.” Even as she’s speaking, Nisha is folding the bottom of her salwar 3three or four times – she’s going to be walking through the flood waters to their home. Her family has run out of sugar for the evening tea.