It was women from a nearby village who found their beloved chieftain in the battlefield. They had come searching for men from their families. Instead, they found their leader Umaidurai badly wounded and bleeding, but still alive. They lifted him carefully and carried him back to their own village, three miles away.

The soldiers showed up soon after, looking for the ‘wanted’ Umaidurai. The women quickly covered him with a white cloth, wailed, shrieked and lamented, and told them he had died of smallpox. The troops ran away, fearing for their lives, while those of many men, including Umaidurai's, were saved.

It's a great tale and a true one. It happened over 200 years ago in Tamil Nadu. It finds vivid mention in early 19th century British accounts of the battle. And is now being narrated by Cho Dharman, celebrated writer, adding to the richness of the telling with his beautiful Tamil. Lending to its power by placing it in the context of present-day perceptions, fears and panic over the Covid-19 pandemic. And giving us an invaluable oral history of how villages over centuries engaged with viruses, plagues and epidemics.

"Umaidurai was the brother of legendary freedom fighter Veerapandiya Kattabomman, who was also the Poligar [chief] of Panchalamkurichi [in southern Tamil Nadu]," says Dharman. “Speech and hearing impaired, Umaidurai was also called Oomee [locally] and Dumby [by the British]. He was much adored by his people and hunted by the East India Company, who sought to destroy this ‘notorious and celebrated chieftain’. "You can read all about it in Colonel James Welsh’s book, Military Reminiscences," adds Dharman.

The historic battle of Panchalamkurichi was fought in 1799 about 50 kilometres away from Dharman’s house in Kovilpatti, a town in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu. But unlike the British Colonel Welsh, who in his memoir calls Umaidurai's women rescuers "miserable and apparently half-imbecile creatures," Dharman is deeply appreciative of the native wisdom of villagers and the valour of the women who took Umaidurai home from the battlefield. "Tell me," Dharman asks, "didn’t those gutsy women do it knowing he was a wanted man, that the soldiers would follow them, that their homes could be destroyed?"