‘I have to leave Ghoramara, but why should I?’
• South 24 Parganas, West Bengal

In the Sundarbans, people of Ghoramara island are still reeling from the destruction left by Cyclone Yaas. While many are trying to restore their homes and livelihoods, some have been forced to move out

November 22, 2021 | Abhijit Chakraborty

Performing the snake goddess in Sundarbans
• South 24 Parganas, West Bengal

Farmers and labourers from Rajat Jubilee village in West Bengal come together to perform the Manasa pala gaan, a traditional musical play dedicated to the snake goddess – and keep rural theatre alive

October 18, 2021 | Ritayan Mukherjee

'We climbed on trees to save our lives'
• South 24 Parganas, West Bengal

Cyclone Yaas brought Mousuni's lands underwater on May 26, a year after Amphan had hit the Sundarbans. PARI visited the island and found people saving what they could of their damaged homes and livelihoods

June 9, 2021 | Ritayan Mukherjee

In the Sundarbans, a tiger-shadowed wedding
• South 24 Parganas, West Bengal

Priyanka Mondal recently got married in the Sundarbans' Rajat Jubilee village amid memories of her father, Arjun Mondal, whose death in a tiger attack in 2019 has left his family struggling with sorrow and finances

January 4, 2021 | Ritayan Mukherjee

The slowly disappearing students of Sundarbans
• South 24 Parganas, West Bengal

The odds are stacked against schooling in villages here – recurring cyclones, growing salinity that hits farming and fishing, the lockdown – all add to drop-out rates, early marriages and students seeking work

October 10, 2020 | Sovan Daniary

In the Sundarbans, taken by a storm
• South 24 Parganas, West Bengal

Many have left their villages in the Sundarbans in recent years after floods and cyclones have taken away their land, homes and livelihoods – Amphan, in the midst of the lockdown, was the fourth in two decades

August 1, 2020 | Sovan Daniary

When the water chased people like a mad bull
• South 24 Parganas, West Bengal

In the Sundarbans in West Bengal, Cyclone Amphan came atop the Covid-19 lockdown. PARI visited the region and found widespread destruction of trees, houses and utilities – and of people’s already-frayed livelihoods

June 3, 2020 | Ritayan Mukherjee

Sundarbans: Mousani eats better in lockdown
• South 24 Parganas, West Bengal

A small, remote island in the Sundarbans, West Bengal, which has endured many disasters, is relying on its own resources to make it through the Covid-19 crisis and lockdown

April 5, 2020 | Abhijit Chakraborty

Bridge over troubled squatters
• Kolkata, West Bengal

A month after the decades-old Tallah basti in north Kolkata was demolished to make way for bridge repairs, the families who were shunted out to transit sheds continue to seek fair rehabilitation

December 12, 2019 | Smita Khator

Sundarbans: ‘Not a blade of grass grew…’
• South 24 Parganas, West Bengal

People in the Sundarbans of West Bengal, for long living on the edge, are now facing climate change – recurring cyclones, erratic rain, growing salinity, rising heat, depleting mangroves and more

September 10, 2019 | Urvashi Sarkar

A fishy catch-22 in the Bay of Bengal
• Purba Medinipur, West Bengal

Fish workers, who camp on uninhabited islands in the Bay of Bengal for seasonal fishing, say with the fish depleting, water becoming inert and big trawlers taking over, they may be forced to leave

May 29, 2019 | Neha Simlai

Slow train, hard work, low wages, long days
• South 24 Parganas, West Bengal

Many women domestic workers travel every day from faraway stations on the fringes of the Sundarbans to south Kolkata. The crush of the long train journey adds to the demands of their ceaseless workdays

December 28, 2018 | Urvashi Sarkar

'Whatever we grow, we suffer losses'
and • New Delhi, Delhi

Farmers from the Sundarbans, in Delhi for the November 29-30 march, speak of their problems and hopes

November 30, 2018 | Namita Waikar and Samyukta Shastri

Chasing bees from Bengal to Chhattisgarh
• Dhamtari, Chhattisgarh

Honey harvesters from the Sundarbans are sometimes called to various states to remove large bee nests from buildings. Their payment is the honey, which they then sell – as this group is doing in Dhamtari district

October 15, 2018 | Purusottam Thakur

‘Our houses are vanishing. Nobody cares’
• South 24 Parganas, West Bengal

For decades, villagers from Ghoramara island in the Sundarbans have been migrating to Sagar island because the river and rain keep washing away their houses. They have received little help from the state

July 20, 2018 | Urvashi Sarkar

Widowed by tigers, abandoned by the state
• South 24 Parganas, West Bengal

Every year, estimates indicate, around 100 men are killed by tigers in the Sundarbans. A bureaucratic maze then disallows their widows from getting compensation, forcing them to live in distress and penury

October 12, 2017 | Urvashi Sarkar

‘Maach and chaash brought us to Sundarbans’
• South 24 Parganas, West Bengal

Flood, famine, Partition, riots, and the promise of land and jobs drove early migrations to the Sundarbans. The settlers then battled disease, hunger and attacks by tigers, but eventually found a home

April 10, 2017 | Urvashi Sarkar

From river to plate: the journey of the Sundarbans tiger prawn
• North 24 Parganas, West Bengal

For village women in the Sundarbans, collecting tiger prawn seedlings is unrewarding and unsavoury work – though the delicacy fetches high prices for others later along the supply chain

January 11, 2017 | Urvashi Sarkar

Songs of the Sundarbans
• South 24 Paraganas, West Bengal

The songs and dance by the Santal, Munda, Oraon and Ho preserve their languages and bring in an income

December 16, 2016 | Urvashi Sarkar

The sting of bees and the tyranny of tigers
• North 24 Parganas, West Bengal

The ‘mouleys’ or honey collectors of the Sundarbans work without safeguards in dense and dangerous jungles – encountering crocodiles, tigers and the diktats of the Forest Department

September 23, 2016 | Urvashi Sarkar

‘In emergencies we are really stranded’
• South 24 Parganas, West Bengal

Falling ill in the Sundarbans is a gamble. With difficult terrain, only a handful of healthcare centres and few doctors, the people turn to mobile medical units or other long-distance options – usually at great cost

August 3, 2016 | Urvashi Sarkar

Ferries, fish, tigers and tourism
• South 24 Parganas District, West Bengal

All in a day's work on Bali island in the Sundarbans, in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district

June 22, 2016 | Mahesh Ramchandani

Land of eighteen tides and one goddess
• South 24 Parganas, West Bengal

A documentary that looks at how the blended mythologies of Ma Bonbibi and Dakshinrai aid the coexitence of humans, nature and the wild in the Sundarbans

June 21, 2016 | Malay Dasgupta

Voting in a Sundarbans village
• South 24 Parganas, West Bengal

Despite the heat and distances, people of Rajat Jubilee and other villages of Gosaba block came to the poll booth on April 30. The counting of votes in West Bengal’s Assembly elections begins today, May 19

May 19, 2016 | Urvashi Sarkar

Ma Bonbibi, mother to humans and tigers
• South 24 Parganas, West Bengal

The jungle goddess of the Sundarbans in West Bengal demands that Hindus and Muslims unite in upholding her pact with the animal kingdom

April 16, 2016 | Shatarupa Bhattacharyya

