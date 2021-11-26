Stories from the Sundarbans

In the vast Sundarbans tract of West Bengal, the land, lives and livelihoods are closely intertwined with rivers, forests and marshes. It’s a region unlike any other – in its climate, culture and challenges. And in its stories. Read these here, on PARI – stories of honey-gatherers and prawn-farmers, women widowed by tigers, of cyclones and villages washed away by rising waters, of hardly any healthcare or schools, of migration and mythology, worship and worry, sorrow and songs – stories of struggle and of human spirit and resilience