“God could have killed us in one go instead of killing us in parts," says Azhar Khan, a farmer who lost his home in the tidal waves that engulfed Mousuni island in the Sundarbans on May 26.

At high tide that afternoon, a storm surge in the Bay of Bengal triggered high waves in Muriganga river, which were 1-2 metres higher than usual. Water breached the embankments and flooded the low-lying island, damaging homes and farms in its wake.

The storm surge was brought on by Cyclone Yaas just before noon on May 26, when it made landfall near Balasore in Odisha – about 65 nautical miles southwest of Mousuni. A very severe cyclonic storm, it had gathered wind speeds of 130-140 kilometres per hour.

"We saw the storm coming and thought we had time to move our belongings, but the water came rushing into the village,” says Majura Bibi from Bagdanga mouza (village). She lives near the embankment on Muriganga, west of Mousuni. “We ran for our lives, but could not save our things. Many of us climbed on trees to save our lives."

Boats and launches to the island’s four villages – Bagdanga, Baliara, Kusumtala and Mousuni – had been stopped for three days because of incessant rains. When I reached Mousani on the morning May 29, most of it was underwater.

"My land is under saline water," said Abhilash Sardar, whom I met at the shelter in Bagdanga. "We farmers have lost our livelihood," he said. "I can't farm on my land for the next three years. It may take up to seven years for it to become fertile again."

