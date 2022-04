Keshav Waghmare is a writer and researcher based in Pune, Maharashtra. He is a founder member of the Dalit Adivasi Adhikar Andolan (DAAA), formed in 2012, and has been documenting the Marathwada communities for several years. He received the IFA-PARI Creative Grant in 2021 for his project ‘Influential Shahirs: Narratives from Marathwada'.