“I owe maalik 25,000 rupees. I can’t leave adhiya kisaani without repaying this debt,” says Ravendra Singh Bargahi. “Agar chhod diya toh ye vada khilaafi mana jayega [If I leave, it will be considered a breach of promise].” Ravendra lives in Mugwari village of Madhya Pradesh, where he has cultivated land as a tenant farmer for around 20 years. Adhiya kisaani (farming) refers to a traditional, verbal contract – common in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi and adjacent districts, roughly, the Vindhya region – by which the maalik (landowner) and tenant bear the cost of farming in equal parts, and divide the harvests in half as well. On eight acres of land, Ravendra and his wife Mamta usually plant paddy, wheat, mustard, moong and tur. But adhiya – which means ‘half’ in Bagheli – a dialect of Hindi spoken in parts of Madhya Pradesh – isn’t quite equal for their family. In this informal agreement, which takes different forms across India, the landowner takes all farming-related decisions, including which crop to grow. But when crops are damaged – due to extreme cold, untimely rain, hailstorms – and landowners gets compensation from the state or insurance companies, the tenant receives no part of this relief.

PHOTO • Anil Kumar Tiwari

The arrangement keeps the tenant farmer always insecure, studies have noted, and without any access to institutional credit, insurance or other support services. Often, adhiya farmers are pushed to borrow money – usually, from the same landowners – to invest their share for the next harvest.

“My whole family works, but we still don’t earn much,” says 40-year-old Ravendra (in the foreground in the cover photo on top) who is from the Bargahi community, listed as an OBC. His sons Vivek, 12, and Anuj, 10, help clear weeds from the field. “Akele dum me toh kheti hoti nahi hai” – I couldn’t manage farming alone, he says. “Last year, I spent 15,000 rupees on the crops, but earned only 10,000.” The family grew paddy in 2019 in the rabi season, and moong during the kharif cropping cycle – they usually keep a portion of the harvest for their own consumtption, and sell the rest. But the paddy crop was destroyed due to poor rainfall, and extreme cold damaged the moong harvest. The family owns one mango tree, growing right next to their house. Mamta and her sons sell amahari (dried mangos, used to make pickles or powder) in the market in Kuchwahi village, around two kilometres away, during the summer months, from May to July. Vivek and Anuj also roam around the village collecting fallen raw mangoes. “We sell these at five rupees per kilo and manage to earn 1,000 to 1,500 rupees in the summers,” says 38-year-old Mamta. “This year,” adda Ravendra, “the earnings from selling mangoes will suffice to buy us some clothes.”

'When I learned that maalik had got compensation from the government, I asked him for my share, but he refused', says Jangaali Sondhiya

However, Laxmikant Mishra, tahsildar of Sidhi block’s Gopadbanas tahsil – where Mugwari village is located – says compensation is available to the farmers. “Bataidars [tenant farmers] do get compensation [for crop damages] from the state government,” he says. “If bhumiswamis [landowners] declare them as adhiya farmers.”

PHOTO • Anil Kumar Tiwari PHOTO • Anil Kumar Tiwari