A season of love in the desert
A Kutchi folk song about love, rains, and longing
July 15, 2023 | Pratishtha Pandya
Of intimate enemies
A gloomy song about a young girl from Kachchh who is estranged from her family after marriage, or perhaps because of it
June 21, 2023 | Pratishtha Pandya
Kachchh: minars of faith and fraternity
A folk-song from a region that has preserved its syncretic traditions in music, architecture and culture, despite political upheavals. This devotional song carries the unique flavour of this desert
May 25, 2023 | Pratishtha Pandya
A courtyard, a home, a village
Listen to the feelings of a young girl who is leaving her parents’ house after her wedding in this Kutchi song
May 14, 2023 | Pratishtha Pandya
Where freedom is a song women sing
This folk song captures a defiant, new voice of rural women in Kutch demanding equal property rights
April 8, 2023 | Pratishtha Pandya
In Kutch: a lake and a love story
Love and longing are captured in this Kutchi folk song set in Bhuj. This is the second in the series of Kutchi folk songs on PARI
February 25, 2023 | Pratishtha Pandya
Sweet waters of Kutch: songs of the Rann
A song from this north-western region of Gujarat celebrates the people and culture of Kutch
February 6, 2023 | Pratishtha Pandya