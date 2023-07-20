A season of love in the desert
and • Kachchh, Gujarat

A season of love in the desert

A Kutchi folk song about love, rains, and longing

July 15, 2023 | Pratishtha Pandya

Of intimate enemies
and • Kachchh, Gujarat

Of intimate enemies

A gloomy song about a young girl from Kachchh who is estranged from her family after marriage, or perhaps because of it

June 21, 2023 | Pratishtha Pandya

Kachchh: minars of faith and fraternity
and • Kachchh, Gujarat

Kachchh: minars of faith and fraternity

A folk-song from a region that has preserved its syncretic traditions in music, architecture and culture, despite political upheavals. This devotional song carries the unique flavour of this desert

May 25, 2023 | Pratishtha Pandya

A courtyard, a home, a village
and • Kachchh, Gujarat

A courtyard, a home, a village

Listen to the feelings of a young girl who is leaving her parents’ house after her wedding in this Kutchi song

May 14, 2023 | Pratishtha Pandya

Where freedom is a song women sing
and • Kachchh, Gujarat

Where freedom is a song women sing

This folk song captures a defiant, new voice of rural women in Kutch demanding equal property rights

April 8, 2023 | Pratishtha Pandya

In Kutch: a lake and a love story
and • Kachchh, Gujarat

In Kutch: a lake and a love story

Love and longing are captured in this Kutchi folk song set in Bhuj. This is the second in the series of Kutchi folk songs on PARI

February 25, 2023 | Pratishtha Pandya

Sweet waters of Kutch: songs of the Rann
and • Kachchh, Gujarat

Sweet waters of Kutch: songs of the Rann

A song from this north-western region of Gujarat celebrates the people and culture of Kutch

February 6, 2023 | Pratishtha Pandya

PARI Contributors
Other stories by PARI Contributors

RELATED STORIES