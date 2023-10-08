English

You opened the locks of brass; you opened the copper seals,

but no one could open the lock on her heart

and feel what a woman feels. (2)

You travel from village to village,

but pay no heed to her face,

it’s always behind a veil. (2)

We labour at home; we work in the fields.

But who is there to notice our deeds?

You travel from village to village,

but pay no heed to her face;

it’s always behind a veil.

We lit your kitchen fires and rolled the rotis as well.

But no one ever thanks the woman.

No one, but no one praised her. (2)

You travel from village to village,

but pay no heed to her face;

it’s always behind a veil. (2)

The regime makes new laws.

but who is there to gain, tell me O sister, again?

No one informs us women. (2)

You travel from village to village,

but pay no heed to her face;

it’s always behind a veil. (2)