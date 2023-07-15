In the geography of the rann , where high temperatures rage most of the year, monsoon rains can be quite an event. It is the respite from the scorching heat that people wait for, quite eagerly. Not surprisingly the rains here become a metaphor for the relief that love brings in the everyday life of the woman.
But the romance and splendour of monsoon rain is not unique to Kutchi folk music. Images of dancing peacocks, dark clouds, rains and a young woman yearning for her lover are the most cliched ones that can be found – not just across the spectrum of classical, popular and folk musical traditions in India, but also in many styles of paintings and literature.
And yet, when we hear it all strung together in this song, sung in Gujarati, presented here in the voice of Ghelji Bhai of Anjar these same images succeed in bringing to us the fresh charm of the first rains of the season.
Gujarati
કાળી કાળી વાદળીમાં વીજળી ઝબૂકે
કાળી કાળી વાદળીમાં વીજળી ઝબૂકે
મેહૂલો કરે ઘનઘોર,
જૂઓ હાલો કળાયેલ બોલે છે મોર (૨)
કાળી કાળી વાદળીમાં વીજળી ઝબૂકે
નથડીનો વોરનાર ના આયો સાહેલડી (૨)
વારી વારી વારી વારી, વારી વારી કરે છે કિલોલ.
જૂઓ હાલો કળાયેલ બોલે છે મોર (૨)
હારલાનો વોરનાર ના આયો સાહેલડી (૨)
વારી વારી વારી વારી, વારી વારી કરે છે કિલોલ.
જૂઓ હાલો કળાયેલ બોલે છે મોર (૨)
કાળી કાળી વાદળીમાં વીજળી ઝબૂકે
મેહૂલો કરે ઘનઘોર
જૂઓ હાલો કળાયેલ બોલે છે મોર (૨)
English
There’s lightning in the dark grey clouds,
There’s lightning in the dark grey clouds.
See how heavy are the clouds filled with rain.
Look, the peacock sings and shows off its train! (2)
There’s lightning in the dark grey clouds
The one who will gift me my nathani ,
the giver of my nose ring hasn’t come, my friend (2)
That peacock sings again and again.
See how it shows off its train! (2)
The one who will gift me a haarlo ,
the giver of my necklace hasn’t come, my friend (2)
That peacock sings again and again.
See how it shows off its train! (2)
There’s lightning in the dark grey clouds,
See how heavy are the clouds filled with rain.
Look, the peacock sings and shows off its train! (2)
Type of song: Traditional folk song
Cluster: Songs of love and longing
Song:
7
Title of the song:
Kali kali vaadalima vijali zabooke
Composer:
Deval Mehta
Singer:
Ghelji Bhai, Anjar
Instruments used:
drum, harmonium, banjo, tambourine
Recording year:
2012, KMVS studio
English translation:
Pratishtha Pandya
These songs, 341 recorded by a community-run radio Soorvani, have come to PARI through the Kutch Mahila Vikas Sangathan (KMVS).
A special thanks to Preeti Soni, Aruna Dholakia, secretary, KMVS, Amad Sameja, project coordinator KMVS for their support and to Bhartiben Gor for her invaluable help.