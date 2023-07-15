In the geography of the rann , where high temperatures rage most of the year, monsoon rains can be quite an event. It is the respite from the scorching heat that people wait for, quite eagerly. Not surprisingly the rains here become a metaphor for the relief that love brings in the everyday life of the woman.

But the romance and splendour of monsoon rain is not unique to Kutchi folk music. Images of dancing peacocks, dark clouds, rains and a young woman yearning for her lover are the most cliched ones that can be found – not just across the spectrum of classical, popular and folk musical traditions in India, but also in many styles of paintings and literature.

And yet, when we hear it all strung together in this song, sung in Gujarati, presented here in the voice of Ghelji Bhai of Anjar these same images succeed in bringing to us the fresh charm of the first rains of the season.