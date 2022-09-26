An imagined dialogue between a couple echoes in the background as the poet writes her verse:

Bharat: Listen, your job, or career is one thing, but my parents...They must be served well. You have no idea how much they have suffered to help me become what I am today.

Jsmita: Oh yeh, how would I know. My parents just abducted me from somewhere when I was all made and ready.

Bharat: Why do you taunt me? All I am saying is I am there to earn. I want you to take care of the house and enjoy a comfortable life. What else would you want?

Jsmita: Of course, what else would I want. I – a non-living object. How can an object have desires? I will work at home and enjoy, stretch my hands at the end of the month in front of you and ask you for money and if you get angry then, I will bear that too. Because you would be working, and I would be just sitting at home.

Bharat: You are silly. You are the honour of this family. I cannot let you slog outside.

Jsmita: Yes, yes, you are right. I forgot that for you all those women who work outside are shameless, characterless.

This is the reality. Everyone is ready to remind us of our obligations. They are eager to tell her what she should do but no one asks…