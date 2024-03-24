She is away from her loved one but in heart, willing to cross the seas for him, she longs to be by his side. The song is a plea:

She does not want him to forget her. That would be equivalent of killing the kunjal , a local name for the demoiselle crane, that flies to the arid grasslands in Kutch every winter from faraway Siberia. The kunj bird that she identifies with is a familiar, much loved and revered one in Kachchhi folk culture. It effortlessly enters the world of women characters, as a friend, confidante and counsel, even a metaphor of her identity and aspirations.

What he can do instead, she says, is to get her some jewellery pieces: a nose ring, a necklace, a pair of anklets, ornaments for the forehead and fingers. And get a pair ofbirds carved on each of them in a way celebrating their union. This song beautifully rendered by Juma Vagher of Mundrais another beautiful one among the number of ‘ornithological folksongs’ found in this series.