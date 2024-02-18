This is another one in a series of songs addressed to birds, and through them to the lover, the beloved. Here we meet the rose-ringed parakeet ( sudala ), a bird commonly found in the region, who feasts on fruits like mango, java plum, and khirni or rayan. The song also mentions various types of jewellery worn by married women. The woman’s request to the lover bird to get these ornaments for her is a coded message of love, an invitation to get married to her.

The song presented here by Juma Vagher of Bhadresar village is sung in Kachchh often during weddings.

કચ્છી

કારે ઊનારે સૂડલા પખી ઘેલી ગુજરાત (૨)
આમૂં જાંભૂં ને રેણ મિઠી, સૂડલા પખી કચ્છડો બારે માસ
પગ પિરમાણે સૂડલા પખી કડલા ઘડાય (૨)
કાંભી એ તે હીરલા જડાઈયાં સૂડલા પખી કચ્છડો બારે માસ
કારે ઊનારે સૂડલા પખી ઘેલી ગુજરાત
હથ પિરમાણે સૂડલા પખી મુઠીયો ઘડાય (૨)
બંગલીએ તેં હીરલા જડાઈયાં, સૂડલા પખી કચ્છડો બારે માસ
કારે ઊનારે સૂડલા પખી ઘેલી ગુજરાત
ડોક પિરમાણે સૂડલા પખી હારલો ઘડાય (૨)
હાંસડી તે હીરલા જડાઈયાં સૂડલા પખી કચ્છડો બારે માસ
કારે ઊનારે સૂડલા પખી ઘેલી ગુજરાત
નક પિરમાણે સૂડલા પખી નથડી ઘડાય (૨)
ડામણી તે હીરલા જડાઈયાં સૂડલા પખી કચ્છડો બારે માસ
કારે ઊનારે સૂડલા પખી ઘેલી ગુજરાત
આમૂં જાભૂં ને રેણ મિઠી સૂડલા પખી કચ્છડો બારે માસ.(૨)

English

In the days of merciless summer
green parrots enchant Gujarat.
They feast through the season,
mango, java plum, and sweet fruits of rayan,
green parrot of evergreen Kutch.
Adorn my feet with kadalas
Get kambhis studded with diamonds,
green parrot of evergreen Kutch.
In the days of merciless summer
green parrots enchant Gujarat.
Adorn my fingers with muthiyo
Get dimond studded bangadis to adorn my hands,
green parrot of evergreen Kutch
In the days of merciless summer,
Green parrots enchant Gujarat
Adorn my neck, make a harlo for me,
Get a diamond studded hansadi for me,
green parrot of evergreen Kutch.
In the scorching heat of the summer,
green parrots enchant Gujarat.
Get a nathani for my nose
A diamond studded damani to adorn my forehead,
green parrot of evergreen Kutch.
In the days of merciless summer
green parrots enchant Gujarat.
They feast through the season,
mango, java plum, and sweet fruits of rayan,
green parrot of evergreen Kutch.

PHOTO • Priyanka Borar

Type of song: Traditional folk song

Cluster: Songs of the wedding

Song: 11

Title of the song: Kare oonare sudla pakhi gheli gujarat

Singer: Juma Vagher from Bhadresar village of Mundra taluka

Instruments used: drum, harmonium, banjo

Recording year: 2012, KMVS studio

English translation: Pratishtha Pandya

These songs, 341 recorded by a community-run radio Soorvani, have come to PARI through the Kutch Mahila Vikas Sangathan (KMVS). For more of these songs visit this page: Songs of the Rann: archive of Kutchi folk songs

A special thanks to Preeti Soni, Aruna Dholakia, secretary, KMVS, Amad Sameja, project coordinator KMVS for their support and to Bhartiben Gor for her invaluable help.

Text : Pratishtha Pandya

Pratishtha Pandya is a Senior Editor at PARI where she leads PARI's creative writing section. She is also a member of the PARIBhasha team and translates and edits stories in Gujarati. Pratishtha is a published poet working in Gujarati and English.

Illustration : Priyanka Borar

Priyanka Borar is a new media artist experimenting with technology to discover new forms of meaning and expression. She likes to design experiences for learning and play. As much as she enjoys juggling with interactive media she feels at home with the traditional pen and paper.

