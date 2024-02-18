green parrot of evergreen Kutch.

This is another one in a series of songs addressed to birds, and through them to the lover, the beloved. Here we meet the rose-ringed parakeet ( sudala ), a bird commonly found in the region, who feasts on fruits like mango, java plum, and khirni or rayan. The song also mentions various types of jewellery worn by married women. The woman’s request to the lover bird to get these ornaments for her is a coded message of love, an invitation to get married to her.

The song presented here by Juma Vagher of Bhadresar village is sung in Kachchh often during weddings.