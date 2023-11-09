Am going far away, am going to a foreign land This is journey too long, dear Kunj bird. I’m going far away.

The song sung by a newly married girl is addressed to the demoiselle cranes, known as the kunj bird. The new bride about to leave her family for her in-law’s house sees her journey as similar to that of the bird.

Every year thousands of these delicate, grey-feathered birds make their way from their breeding grounds in central Asia to the arid planes of western India, especially Gujarat and Rajasthan. They travel more than 5,000 kilometres and stay here from around November to March, before migrating back.

Andrew Millham in his book, Singing like Larks says, “ornithological folk songs are a threatened species – out of place in today’s fast-paced technological world.” He remarks that the birds and the folksongs have this in common – their ability to carry us on their wings to worlds beyond our doorsteps.

We live in an age where folksongs are fast becoming an endangered genre, rarely passed on, very rarely sung. But the people who created, learnt, and sang these songs looked at the sky, the world around them, and their own people for entertainment, for creative inspiration, for life lessons.

It is not surprising then that these birds have flown into the Kutchi songs and stories that come from the region. The rendition of the song by Juma Vagher, from Bhadresar village of Mundra taluka adds to its beauty and effect.