Once upon a time, in the enchanted kingdom of LaLaLand, the god-king Amandi Derron ruled with an iron (deficient) fists. He didn't eat, he didn’t let anyone eat either, hence the magnanimous (d)eficiency. What? A missing letter? Oh, it got auctioned off to Antigua Adam, the dwarven lord of the western realms.

One day his majesty's elvish priest Hamasith had a nightmare, he saw a highland Uar usurping the throne. Surely a terrible portent it was, for the Uars were a savage race who practiced evil customs like democracy and whatnot. Hurriedly the council of wizards gathered, and lo! They divined a magical solution! A 108-foot-long incense stick must be crafted from the purest dung of Agatamu, the fairy goddess of bonds.

Thusly Agatamu's bowels were dredged, all necessary bonds collected, and finally the incense was lit. But the smell! Oh the sweet, sweet farmer-loathing jumla-loving smell! It is said that as the frankincense smoke slowly drifted across the starving sky, king Derron himself danced with Antigua and Hamasith. Well, perhaps the omen was averted, perhaps not, who can say? All we know is that LaLaLand lived happily (n)ever after.