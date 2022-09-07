Worms in a jar

Once upon a time

there was a pitcher in a school.

The teacher was a demigod,

three bags full –

one for a Brahmin ,

one for a king,

and one for a penny that Dalits they bring.

Once upon a neverland

twice upon a time,

the pitcher taught a little kid –

“Thirst is a crime.

Thy teacher is a twice-born,

life is a scar,

and thou art a worm, lad,

kept in a jar.”

This jar had a quaint name: sanatani desh,

“Your skin is a sin,

kiddo, damned is your race.”

Yet with a paper tongue

drier than a dune,

he drank a li’l drop of the wet mehroon.

Alas!

the thirst was too much to bear,

didn't the books say: “give, love and share”?

Out spread his fingers brave,

touched the pitcher cold,

The teacher was a demigod,

And he, a nine-year-old.

With a punch and a kick

and a well-placed stick,

the boy was tamed,

with a rage unnamed.

The demigod laughed like a sweet limerick.

Bruises on the left eye,

maggots in the right,

black were the lips

to the teacher's delight.

His thirst was sacred, his creed was pure,

his heart is a hole

where death endures.

With a sigh and a ‘why’

and hatred high,

the thirst was named,

in wrath untamed.

The blackboard moaned like a graveyard fly.

Once upon a time

there was a corpse in a school,

Yes sir! Yes sir! Three drops full!

one for a mandir,

one for a crown,

one for a pitcher where Dalits they drown.