Long Live the King!

1)

What rhymes with kām and ends with a kick?

An ode? A dirge? Or a fun limerick?

It's made of dung,

On an EVM hung,

A hundred and eight foot incense stick.

2)

With a billion aye-s and a handful nay-s

It'll burn and burn for forty-five days

For a god unsure,

With a faith so pure

That Shambuka stays beheaded always.

3)

In Babri's tomb an empire grows

With WhatsApp, cows and bajrang bros,

But, what is that smell?

Is it heaven, or hell?

Hark, oh hark! The nation wants to know!

4)

Hundred and eight foot saffron rod —

We vote for a king, not a washed-up fraud.

He had a croc as a pet,

Cameras, get set!

Hundred and eight foot beefed-up bod.

5)

Starving farmers, fatwas and

Riots are a hoot in great LaLaLand,

Agar and a batti —

Bulldoze the basti —

Commies and congs, they ne'er understand.