Sunflower fields

Perhaps this is no place for them to grow

Perhaps this is no time for them to bloom

Perhaps this is no season for them to smile

the rain is too harsh around.

Perhaps there is no sunshine to gather

Perhaps, no space to breathe

We know, there is no reason to doubt.

We know that it is true.

We know they will be pecked and eaten

plucked and crushed and slaughtered

We know when the flowers are brown

and ready to be harvested

and how the tender and young taste

when they are devoured fresh

One by one they all must burn

or get butchered

Each just waits her turn.

Perhaps the night is too cruel to love

and the wind too harsh to care

Perhaps the soil’s too soft to stand

the weight of tall flowers with spines

But then how dare they grow

in such astounding numbers

these wild sunflower fields?

Fields of untouchable beauty

as far as eyes can see

Bright-lit flames of green and gold

kick their little feet and laugh –

the giggles of girls who fly

the giggles of girls who dance

and lift their heads so high up

and stand on their two little feet.

In tiny fists they hold

a fiery orange glow.

It is not just the scorching ash

from the makeshift pyre in the distance,

there are sunflower fields in my womb

that make my eyes water and burn.