Chitra and Muthuraja: an untold love story
• Madurai, Tamil Nadu

Chitra and Muthuraja: an untold love story

His arm on her shoulder, she guides his steps – this husband and wife team in Madurai faces life together despite the odds. But poverty, poor health and disability make their daily existence hard

September 1, 2021 | M. Palani Kumar

Mohsin will never walk, go to school or play
• Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir

Mohsin will never walk, go to school or play

After moving to the remote Rakh-e-Arth resettlement colony in Srinagar, the Akhoon family has faced severe challenges in accessing healthcare for their son, who has cerebral palsy, and in finding wage work

May 6, 2021 | Kanika Gupta

Kids with disabilities – a fracture in learning
• Ahmednagar, Maharashtra

Kids with disabilities – a fracture in learning

In farm families in Maharashtra's Ahmadnagar district, without the option of online classes for students with intellectual disabilities, the children have gone downhill and their parents' anxiety is growing

February 18, 2021 | Jyoti Shinoli

Supporting farmers: ‘You don’t think twice’
and • Nashik, Maharashtra

Supporting farmers: ‘You don’t think twice’

Despite a bad leg, fisherman Prakash Bhagat is cooking for the people from his village, Pargaon, at the ongoing vehicle morcha from Nashik to Delhi to support those protesting against the farm bills

December 23, 2020 | Parth M. N. and Shraddha Agarwal

Learning lessons from an un-amputated spirit
• Palghar, Maharashtra

Learning lessons from an un-amputated spirit

Last year, gangrene cost Pratibha Hilim all four limbs. But this Adivasi teacher in Palghar, Maharashtra, has continued undaunted, teaching students who have little chance of an ‘online education’, at her own home

December 3, 2020 | Shraddha Agarwal

Seeing ‘the world through touch’ in a pandemic
• Thane, Maharashtra

Seeing ‘the world through touch’ in a pandemic

Vimal and Naresh Thackeray, both visually impaired, used to sell handkerchiefs on Mumbai’s local trains. The lockdown left them, and many others, with no income, little government support and great uncertainty

July 10, 2020 | Jyoti Shinoli
‘The doctor says my bones have become hollow’
and • Pune, Maharashtra

‘The doctor says my bones have become hollow’

After a lifetime of illness and surgeries, including a uterus removal, Bibabai Loyare of Hadashi village in Pune district is bent and sunken. Still, she continues to do farm work and looks after a paralytic husband

July 2, 2020 | Medha Kale
‘The doctors advised a womb removal surgery’
and • Pune, Maharashtra

‘The doctors advised a womb removal surgery’

The sexual and reproductive health rights of intellectually disabled women are often violated through forced hysterectomies. But in Maharashtra's Wadi village, Malan More is lucky to have had the support of her mother

June 9, 2020 | Medha Kale

Panvel to MP: Four days and nights on a scooter
• Reva, Madhya Pradesh

Panvel to MP: Four days and nights on a scooter

Bimlesh Jaiswal, who lost one leg in an accident some years ago, travelled 1,200 kms during the lockdown from Panvel, Maharashtra, to Rewa, MP, on a gearless scooter, with his wife and three-year-old daughter

May 23, 2020 | Parth M. N.

Baskets made with a different vision
• Mamit, Mizoram

Baskets made with a different vision

/en/articles/baskets-made-with-a-different-vision/

Debahala Chakma of Rajivnagar in Mizoram, a visually impaired craftsman, has made intricate baskets for a living for 50 years using touch and memory, and says he can still make even a house of bamboo

July 25, 2019 | Lokesh Chakma

Pick a card, any card, in Dharauta…
• Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh

Pick a card, any card, in Dharauta…

Does having an Aadhaar card make access to all government schemes a lot easier? A hunger death in a village in UP’s Allahabad district shows that the process of getting any card can overwhelm the poor

July 9, 2018 | Puja Awasthi

Good enough to vote, not enough for Aadhaar
• Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

Good enough to vote, not enough for Aadhaar

Parwati Devi's fingers are damaged due to leprosy. So this waste worker in Lucknow – and possibly thousands similarly afflicted – cannot get an Aadhaar card, and without it cannot get her disability pension or rations

March 30, 2018 | Puja Awasthi

The ore that breaks bodies in Bango
• East Singhbhum, Jharkhand

The ore that breaks bodies in Bango

For half a century, people in the villages near the uranium mines of Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district, including the Jaduguda mine, have paid a huge price for their proximity to radioactive slurry and toxic ponds

March 19, 2018 | Subhrajit Sen

Marathwada's troubled waters harm your bones
• Nanded, Maharashtra

Marathwada's troubled waters harm your bones

Recurring droughts in Marathwada have forced people in villages like Sawarkhed to drink fluoride-contaminated groundwater from borewells, which has inflicted debilitating fluorosis on many

January 12, 2018 | Parth M. N.

‘If he stops, my life will also stop’
• Kolhapur, Maharashtra

‘If he stops, my life will also stop’

PARI volunteer Sanket Jain aims to traverse 300 villages across India and, among other stories, produce this feature: a photograph of a rural scene or event and a sketch of that photograph. This is the sixth in the series on PARI. Draw the slider either way to see the photo or sketch in full

Sanket Jain

PARI Contributors
Other stories by PARI Contributors

RELATED STORIES