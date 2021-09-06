Chitra and Muthuraja: an untold love story
His arm on her shoulder, she guides his steps – this husband and wife team in Madurai faces life together despite the odds. But poverty, poor health and disability make their daily existence hard
September 1, 2021 | M. Palani Kumar
Mohsin will never walk, go to school or play
After moving to the remote Rakh-e-Arth resettlement colony in Srinagar, the Akhoon family has faced severe challenges in accessing healthcare for their son, who has cerebral palsy, and in finding wage work
May 6, 2021 | Kanika Gupta
Kids with disabilities – a fracture in learning
In farm families in Maharashtra's Ahmadnagar district, without the option of online classes for students with intellectual disabilities, the children have gone downhill and their parents' anxiety is growing
February 18, 2021 | Jyoti Shinoli
Supporting farmers: ‘You don’t think twice’
Despite a bad leg, fisherman Prakash Bhagat is cooking for the people from his village, Pargaon, at the ongoing vehicle morcha from Nashik to Delhi to support those protesting against the farm bills
December 23, 2020 | Parth M. N. and Shraddha Agarwal
Learning lessons from an un-amputated spirit
Last year, gangrene cost Pratibha Hilim all four limbs. But this Adivasi teacher in Palghar, Maharashtra, has continued undaunted, teaching students who have little chance of an ‘online education’, at her own home
December 3, 2020 | Shraddha Agarwal
Seeing ‘the world through touch’ in a pandemic
Vimal and Naresh Thackeray, both visually impaired, used to sell handkerchiefs on Mumbai’s local trains. The lockdown left them, and many others, with no income, little government support and great uncertainty
July 10, 2020 | Jyoti Shinoli
‘The doctor says my bones have become hollow’
After a lifetime of illness and surgeries, including a uterus removal, Bibabai Loyare of Hadashi village in Pune district is bent and sunken. Still, she continues to do farm work and looks after a paralytic husband
July 2, 2020 | Medha Kale
‘The doctors advised a womb removal surgery’
The sexual and reproductive health rights of intellectually disabled women are often violated through forced hysterectomies. But in Maharashtra's Wadi village, Malan More is lucky to have had the support of her mother
June 9, 2020 | Medha Kale
Panvel to MP: Four days and nights on a scooter
Bimlesh Jaiswal, who lost one leg in an accident some years ago, travelled 1,200 kms during the lockdown from Panvel, Maharashtra, to Rewa, MP, on a gearless scooter, with his wife and three-year-old daughter
May 23, 2020 | Parth M. N.
Baskets made with a different vision
/en/articles/baskets-made-with-a-different-vision/
Debahala Chakma of Rajivnagar in Mizoram, a visually impaired craftsman, has made intricate baskets for a living for 50 years using touch and memory, and says he can still make even a house of bamboo
July 25, 2019 | Lokesh Chakma
Pick a card, any card, in Dharauta…
Does having an Aadhaar card make access to all government schemes a lot easier? A hunger death in a village in UP’s Allahabad district shows that the process of getting any card can overwhelm the poor
July 9, 2018 | Puja Awasthi
Good enough to vote, not enough for Aadhaar
Parwati Devi's fingers are damaged due to leprosy. So this waste worker in Lucknow – and possibly thousands similarly afflicted – cannot get an Aadhaar card, and without it cannot get her disability pension or rations
March 30, 2018 | Puja Awasthi
The ore that breaks bodies in Bango
For half a century, people in the villages near the uranium mines of Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district, including the Jaduguda mine, have paid a huge price for their proximity to radioactive slurry and toxic ponds
March 19, 2018 | Subhrajit Sen
Marathwada's troubled waters harm your bones
Recurring droughts in Marathwada have forced people in villages like Sawarkhed to drink fluoride-contaminated groundwater from borewells, which has inflicted debilitating fluorosis on many
January 12, 2018 | Parth M. N.
‘If he stops, my life will also stop’
PARI volunteer Sanket Jain aims to traverse 300 villages across India and, among other stories, produce this feature: a photograph of a rural scene or event and a sketch of that photograph. This is the sixth in the series on PARI. Draw the slider either way to see the photo or sketch in full
Sanket Jain