Living with disability in rural India

Many in rural India live with disability or differential ability. This can come about due to human action or inaction – for example, due to proximity to uranium mines in Jharkhand, or unmitigated droughts in Marathwada that have forced people to drink fluoride-contaminated groundwater. At times, disability is an outcome of illness or medical negligence – Parwati Devi, a waste worker in Lucknow, has fingers damaged due to leprosy, while Debahala Chakma of Mizoram went blind after a bout of chicken pox, and Pratibha Hilim of Palghar lost all four limbs to gangrene. For some, the disability is intellectual – little Mohsin in Srinagar has cerebral palsy, while Prateek in Maharashtra was diagnosed with Down’s Syndrome. In every such instance, the challenges are aggravated due to poverty, inadequate healthcare services and discrimination. These are PARI stories from various states about people living with disability