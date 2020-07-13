Tales on two wheels from rural India

These are PARI's cycling chronicles: stories of 45-foot long bamboos carried on a bicycle in Tripura; the women’s cycling movement in Pudukkottai; a 97-year-old freedom fighter in Maharashtra who remains an energetic cyclist; a fish-seller who rides on a bicycle while playing a dhol behind him in Santiniketan. Accompanied by other two-wheelers – stories of a 1,200 km journey to Rewa on a gearless scooter during the lockdown, of a single mom who zips around on a scooty with the produce from her farm in Sivagangai, and a tea garden worker in Jalpaiguri who runs a free ‘bike ambulance’. Read these and more here