Panvel to MP: Four days and nights on a scooter
Bimlesh Jaiswal, who lost one leg in an accident some years ago, travelled 1,200 kms during the lockdown from Panvel, Maharashtra, to Rewa, MP, on a gearless scooter, with his wife and three-year-old daughter
May 23, 2020 | Parth M.N.
The great Indian straw trick
In journeys along rural Indian roads, you sometimes run into the delightfully bizarre
March 19, 2020 | P. Sainath
Cycles, costumes, colour
October 23, 2018 | Purusottam Thakur
Ganpati Yadav’s gripping life cycle
He’s a freedom fighter, a farmer, a family man – and a cyclist extraordinary at the age of 97. Meeting Ganpati Bala Yadav recently in Maharashtra’s Sangli district was a deeply satisfying and moving experience
September 3, 2018 | P. Sainath
Make in India – with bamboos and leaves
Farmers, labourers and shepherds in rural Odisha wear delicately woven ‘rain hats’ while working. Made by Adivasis, they’re sold by small vendors, who carry them on bicycles across long distances
July 6, 2017 | P. Sainath
Karimul’s medical motorcycle diaries
A tea garden worker in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal runs a unique ‘bike ambulance’ free of cost for villagers, and he was recently awarded the Padma Shri
February 10, 2017 | Souryajit Nath & Arindam Bachar & Debannita Biswas
Dhol on wheels
Srilal Sahani is a fish-seller by day and an extraordinary musician by evening – he rides hands-off on a bicycle while playing a dhol and cymbals behind him – in Santiniketan, West Bengal
December 22, 2016 | Sinchita Maji
Small farmer, big heart, miracle bike
Chandra Subramanian is a single mom, cultivator and retailer in Sivagangai district, Tamil Nadu
March 7, 2016 | Aparna Karthikeyan
Where there is a wheel
The women’s cycling movement in Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu is a powerful metaphor for freedom
September 5, 2015 | P. Sainath
Recycling energy, Godda Style
Koilawallahs cart quintals of scavenged coal from mining dumps on their modified bicycles to Godda. For this strenuous three-day walk, they earn barely a third of the minimum wage for manual labour in Bihar
August 5, 2015 | P. Sainath
Biswas and the bamboos on his bike
Ratan Biswas pushes a bicycle mounted with five bamboos weighing roughly 200 kilos across 17 kilometres
February 6, 2015 | P. Sainath
Wheels of the rural Indian West
The 'chakada' is part motorcycle, part cart – a patchwork product that's indispensable to rural Saurashtra. A photo essay