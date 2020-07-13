Panvel to MP: Four days and nights on a scooter
• Reva, Madhya Pradesh

Panvel to MP: Four days and nights on a scooter

Bimlesh Jaiswal, who lost one leg in an accident some years ago, travelled 1,200 kms during the lockdown from Panvel, Maharashtra, to Rewa, MP, on a gearless scooter, with his wife and three-year-old daughter

May 23, 2020 | Parth M.N.
The great Indian straw trick
• Krishna, Andhra Pradesh

The great Indian straw trick

In journeys along rural Indian roads, you sometimes run into the delightfully bizarre

March 19, 2020 | P. Sainath
Cycles, costumes, colour
• Gariaband, Chhattisgarh

Cycles, costumes, colour

October 23, 2018 | Purusottam Thakur
Ganpati Yadav’s gripping life cycle
• Sangli, Maharashtra

Ganpati Yadav’s gripping life cycle

He’s a freedom fighter, a farmer, a family man – and a cyclist extraordinary at the age of 97. Meeting Ganpati Bala Yadav recently in Maharashtra’s Sangli district was a deeply satisfying and moving experience

September 3, 2018 | P. Sainath
Make in India – with bamboos and leaves
• Ganjam, Odisha

Make in India – with bamboos and leaves

Farmers, labourers and shepherds in rural Odisha wear delicately woven ‘rain hats’ while working. Made by Adivasis, they’re sold by small vendors, who carry them on bicycles across long distances

July 6, 2017 | P. Sainath
Karimul’s medical motorcycle diaries
• Jalpaiguri, West Bengal

Karimul’s medical motorcycle diaries

A tea garden worker in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal runs a unique ‘bike ambulance’ free of cost for villagers, and he was recently awarded the Padma Shri

February 10, 2017 | Souryajit Nath & Arindam Bachar & Debannita Biswas
Dhol on wheels
• Birbhum, West Bengal

Dhol on wheels

Srilal Sahani is a fish-seller by day and an extraordinary musician by evening – he rides hands-off on a bicycle while playing a dhol and cymbals behind him – in Santiniketan, West Bengal

December 22, 2016 | Sinchita Maji
Small farmer, big heart, miracle bike
• Sivagangai, Tamil Nadu

Small farmer, big heart, miracle bike

Chandra Subramanian is a single mom, cultivator and retailer in Sivagangai district, Tamil Nadu

March 7, 2016 | Aparna Karthikeyan
Where there is a wheel
• Pudukkottai, Tamil Nadu

Where there is a wheel

The women’s cycling movement in Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu is a powerful metaphor for freedom

September 5, 2015 | P. Sainath
Recycling energy, Godda Style
• Godda, Jharkhand

Recycling energy, Godda Style

Koilawallahs cart quintals of scavenged coal from mining dumps on their modified bicycles to Godda. For this strenuous three-day walk, they earn barely a third of the minimum wage for manual labour in Bihar

August 5, 2015 | P. Sainath
Biswas and the bamboos on his bike
• West Tripura, Tripura

Biswas and the bamboos on his bike

Ratan Biswas pushes a bicycle mounted with five bamboos weighing roughly 200 kilos across 17 kilometres

February 6, 2015 | P. Sainath
Wheels of the rural Indian West
• Jūnāgadh, Gujarat

Wheels of the rural Indian West

The 'chakada' is part motorcycle, part cart – a patchwork product that's indispensable to rural Saurashtra. A photo essay

January 26, 2015 | Gurpreet Singh
#bike ambulance #freedom-fighter #chakada #bicycle #scooty
PARI Contributors
Other stories by PARI Contributors

RELATED STORIES