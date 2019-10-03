SANGUR, PUNJAB|
THU, OCT 03, 2019
Chronicling climate change: Everyday lives, extraordinary stories
PARI’s reports on climate change from multiple climate and agro-ecological zones across the country – through the voices and lived experiences of ordinary Indians
Author
48. Gadia Lohars: Ironsmiths facing heat beyond fire
Rising temperatures go with declining income for many street vendors in Haryana. Excessive heat is pushing travelling vendors off the road and on to the footpaths
47. Washing dishes with desert sand
A reporter gives us a snapshot of a village in the Thar desert in Rajasthan during his visit to a Meghwal family, but also captures the changing water and climate situation there
46. In Punjab: flooded fields, uneasy minds
As recurring floods submerge fields in the border areas of Fazilka district, farmers grapple with an unseen aftermath: anxiety, insomnia and depression
45. Floods don’t care about borders
Farmers cultivating land running along the Indo-Pak border say the regular losses of land and home to flood waters is a tense and anxious time
44. A Solapur farmer’s darkest hour
Maloji Chavan’s dreams for his vineyard and farm were savagely drowned by unprecedented rains in Solapur district. A visually disabled farmer, he is struggling to get past it
43. The cracks beneath us: climate collapse in the W. Ghats
Many villages nestled in Maharashtra’s Sahyadri mountains live under the constant threat of landslides — intensified by deforestation, unregulated infrastructure, and climate change
42. After the deluge, a flood of calls
Unprecedented rainfall in 2025 took a severe mental and emotional toll on Maharashtra’s farmers, already reeling under successive years of extreme weather in a fragile landscape. A helpline offers 24/7 mental health support to agriculturists, labourers, students and others struggling with climate chaos
41. A village erased from the map
In Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul Spiti valley, Lindur village is crumbling under land subsidence. Dozens of acres of orchards, and generations of toil, are vanishing as the ground itself gives way
40. Sleepless in Kolhapur
Rising night temperatures in Maharashtra are leaving women sleepless, exhausted and irritable; their mental health is impacted. Daily routines, labour work and close relationships have taken a hit
39. Cold, hot, wet: road workers in Ladakh
Extreme climate events – excessive snow, extreme heat, untimely rain and flash floods – are on the rise in the high mountains of the Himalayas. A photo story on the impact of a changing climate on road workers
38. Shepherds in Palamu: battling climate change
Rising temperatures and shrinking water bodies across this region are putting pressure on pastoralists in Jharkhand – among the country’s most climate vulnerable states. At one time the village cheered their arrival, but now their presence goes unnoticed
37. ‘I am unable to sell [chhaj] in this heat’
Despite falling demand for handmade baskets, Krishna Rani has held on to her decades long family craft of making chhaj. However, heatwaves in Punjab’s Fazilka district, throw up new challenges to her work
36. ‘Walnut rates keep dropping’
In Kashmir, cheaper imports and a changing climate is affecting the walnut trade – an annual income that is shrinking
35. In Sunderbans, women feel the heat
As the main workers on boat cruises in the Sunderbans, women battle a myriad health issues brought on by rising heat in the region
34. Karauli's farmers hit by a changing climate
In the village of Khirkhiri, untimely rain is wreaking havoc with the harvest, and even livestock are not spared. A video capturing the voices of farmers across Rajasthan’s Karauli district
33. Trapped by climate change in the Brahmaputra
The seppa, bair, darki, duyer, diyaar are just some of the indigenous bamboo fishing traps that Jalal Ali crafts for a living. But truant monsoons have shrunk Assam’s many waterbodies, and the demand for fishing traps has fallen sharply, and so has his income
32. ‘How will ragi grow in this heat’
Temperatures are changing in the Nilgiris, it’s warmer and drier now. Farmers from Irula and Soliga Adivasi communities say that changing rainfall patterns make it difficult to farm millets like ragi, cholam and samai
31. Extreme weather plays havoc with Magahi paan
Small farmers who cultivate the famed betel leaf in south Bihar say erratic and extreme weather is playing havoc with their crop. State compensation is negligible. Magahi paan leaf received a Geographical Indicator (GI) in 2017, but cultivators say that it has not helped and their woes remain
30. Changing climate hits Kukdeshwar's betel leaf
In this village in Madhya Pradesh, small betel leaf farmers like Prakash Bundiwaal grow this delicate vine which must withstand hot winds in summer, cold winters and heavy rains and storms. However no state support is given to this crop
29. Pomegranates are losing their shine
Farmers in Bangalore district’s Gadenahalli village are facing many challenges growing pomegranates such as pests, changing climate and low returns
28. Zanskar’s yak herders are feeling the heat
With temperatures climbing in Ladakh, yak herders in the Zanskar valley are finding it difficult and unprofitable to maintain their herd
27. Saving Olive Ridley turtles in Visakhapatnam
Fishermen and migrant workers are rescuing the endangered turtle – one egg at a time
26. Alphonso’s reign is running out
In Maharashtra’s Konkan region, farmers are worried about the sharp decline in alphonso mango harvests
25. In Punjab: crop losses, anxiety and debt
In Sri Muktsar Sahib district, the impact of climate change is clear and present: two consecutive rabi crops have been devastated by untimely rains and hailstorms. Both livelihoods and homes have taken a hit
24. Arunachal’s birds: canary in the coalmine
Birds in this biodiversity hotspot are shifting their ranges upslope, signalling serious ecological damage in the eastern Himalayas. Alarmed at the change, local people are actively participating in conservation efforts
23. In Jaisalmer: gone with the windmills
Solar and wind energy outfits are steadily encroaching upon Rajasthan’s orans – sacred groves set in grasslands which are mis-categorised as ‘wastelands’ in government records. Their rapidly growing presence is drastically changing the ecology and livelihoods
22. 'Oh, that house? It’s in the sea now – there!'
In AP’s East Godavari district, residents of Uppada village rely on instinct to tell what the sea will claim next. The fast-receding shoreline has altered their livelihoods, social relations and collective memory
21. Battle of the bugs: on wings of climate change
India is seeing huge declines in native insect species – several of them tied closely to our food security. But it’s hard to get humans viewing insects with the warmth they reserve for, say, furry mammals
20. The Great Coral Grief of Lakshadweep islands
India’s smallest union territory, just 1-2 metres above sea level on average – and where every seventh person is a fisherman – is losing its coral reefs and facing the impact of climate change at multiple levels
19. In Thane, the rain has gone rogue
Dharma Garel and others in the Adivasi hamlets of Shahapur taluka of Maharashtra may not speak of ‘climate change’, but are daily confronting its effects directly, including erratic rainfall and falling yields
18. Churu: Blowing hot, blowing cold – mainly hot
In June 2019, Churu, Rajasthan, recorded a global high of 51°Celsius. For many here though that was just one milestone in an expanding summer and other odd changes in seasons that clearly point to climate change
17. When Yamuna’s ‘dead fish will be fresher’
Effluents and apathy have reduced Delhi's lifeline to a sewer. Thousands of fish die annually while the Yamuna's original custodians have nowhere to go. It all feeds into and spurs a climate crisis
16. Big city, small farmers, and a dying river
City farmers? Yes, sort of – in the national capital, struggling as a choked Yamuna river and the destruction of its floodplains spur the region’s climate crisis and devastates their livelihoods
15. The shrinking pomfret of suburban Mumbai
Many in Versova Koliwada have a story to tell of dwindling fish – the reasons range from local-level pollution to global-scale warming. Both have combined to bring the impact of climate change to the city’s shores
14. Tamil Nadu’s seaweed harvesters in rough seas
An unusual activity of the fisherwomen of Bharathinagar in Tamil Nadu keeps them more in the water than on boats. But climate change and overexploitation of marine resources are eroding their livelihoods
13. Belated rains, beleaguered farmers in Bhandara
This district in Vidarbha, which for long had adequate water resources, is seeing new rainfall patterns. Now listed as a 'climate hotspot', the changes in Bhandara are bringing uncertainty and losses for paddy farmers
12. ‘Cotton has now become a headache’
A chemical-intensive Bt cotton monoculture is spreading through Odisha’s Rayagada district – harming health, deepening debt, irreversibly eroding indigenous knowledge, and sowing the seeds of a climate crisis
11. Sowing the seeds of climate crisis in Odisha
In Rayagada, Bt cotton acreage has risen by 5,200 per cent in 16 years. The result: this biodiversity hotspot, rich in indigenous millets, rice varieties and forest foods, is seeing an alarming ecological shift
10. Counting sheep as grasslands shrink in Gujarat
Pastoralists from Kachchh walk great distances in search of grazing lands for their sheep in Gujarat, even as pastures disappear or become inaccessible, and climate patterns get ever more erratic
9. Sundarbans: ‘Not a blade of grass grew…’
People in the Sundarbans of West Bengal, for long living on the edge, are now facing climate change – recurring cyclones, erratic rain, growing salinity, rising heat, depleting mangroves and more
8. ‘The happy days are now just nostalgia’
In the high mountains of the eastern Himalayas in Arunachal Pradesh, the nomadic Brokpa community is recognising climate change and devising coping strategies based on traditional knowledge
7. Hailstorms at 43°C wreck farming in Latur
Villagers in Maharashtra’s Latur district are baffled by the heavy and intense hailstorms in summer that have hit them this past decade. Some farmers are giving up on orchards altogether
6. ‘Everything has turned upside down’ in Sangole
Villages in Sangole taluka of Maharashtra’s Solapur district are brimming with stories of how the old cyclical pattern of good rainfall and dry spells has been broken – and why and with what impact
5. ‘Today we seek those fish in Discovery Channel’
Kadal Osai, a community radio of and for fisherfolk on Pamban island of Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram district, turns three this week. And it's making waves – with climate change as its latest focus
4. ‘Why is the climate changing like this?’
Coffee and pepper farmers in Wayanad, Kerala, are reeling under losses caused by a rise in temperatures and erratic rainfall in a district whose residents once boasted of its ‘air-conditioned climate’
3. ‘Perhaps we made the mountain god angry’
Nomadic Changpa pastoralists at the high grazing grounds of Ladakh find their yak-related economy in a crisis that is driven by major climatic shifts in their fragile mountainous ecosystems
2. Buffaloed by the climate in Kolhapur
Human-wildlife conflict is escalating in Radhanagari, Kolhapur, where the gaur buffalo are raiding nearby farms. This is spurred by deforestation, cropping changes, drought and fluctuating weather patterns
1. It’s raining sand in Rayalaseema
Crop pattern changes, waning forest cover, an explosion of borewells, the death of a river, and more – have produced dramatic effects on land, air, water, forests and climate in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district
Want to republish this article? Please write to [email protected] with a cc to [email protected]
Donate to PARI
All donors will be entitled to tax exemptions under Section-80G of the Income Tax Act. Please double check your email address before submitting.
PARI - People's Archive of Rural India
ruralindiaonline.org
https://ruralindiaonline.org/articles/chronicling-climate-change-everyday-lives-extraordinary-stories