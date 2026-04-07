Through September 2025, Veena Rani, 24, barely slept. She would lie for hours on a string cot, eyes shut, replaying memories of the previous month’s flood that swallowed her family’s farmland and seeped into their home in Walle Shah Uttar village, in Punjab’s Fazilka district.

“I am doing better than before,” Veena says, swallowing her bed-time medicine. Their three-room pucca house, set amid farms outside the main village, lies close to a creek of the Sutlej. It looks calm from their home, but the creek runs eight feet deep. Across it is their four-acre farm.

“She stopped laughing,” says Veena’s sister Kailash Rani, 26. Their father Jarnael Singh, 52, recounts how she would start crying if they forced her to sit up.

“All I could think was how we would get money now that the crop was gone, how long the water would stay, would we even be able to sow wheat next season,” Veena says. She struggled to explain when loved ones enquired what was making her anxious. “It was like something heavy pressing on my head.”

Everyone in the village was distressed by the floods, and Veena thought it would pass.

It didn’t. As she grew more withdrawn and listless, the family took her to a psychiatrist 50 kilometres away in Abohar, where she was diagnosed with depression, and prescribed medication for five months.

She was sobbing even at the clinic. “Dimaag di nassa kamzor ho gayi ne [the nerves of my brain have become weak],” she says.