Janabai Sonawane had never argued or bickered with her closest friends.

But this year has been different. “I would get annoyed quickly and start fighting with my friends over even minor differences,” says the 62-year-old, sitting outside her modest two-room house in Bhadole village, Maharashtra.

The summer of 2025 saw night temperatures increase significantly in the state’s Kolhapur district. And Janabai found she was struggling to fall asleep. At first, she thought her discomfort would pass in a day or two. However, there were days when she could barely manage three hours of disturbed sleep. The days became weeks and stretched into months. She found herself constantly irritated and exhausted.

A landless farmer, Janabai spends eight hours a day doing backbreaking work in the fields of others. She clears weeds, lifts heavy fodder, and harvests crops. By evening, she is fatigued – her shoulders aching, her legs heavy with the weight of the day. At the end of such a day, she usually settles down by 10 p.m. near the entrance to her home. In minutes, she would drift off to sleep.

But those nights of a deep and restful sleep, are now a distant dream. The recent months of soaring temperatures and humidity in the region make her sweat through the night. Tossing and turning, she stays restless, waking up often as the heat radiates off her tin-roofed house.

Once awake, it takes her at least an hour to fall asleep again.