'Now my goats are like my children'
Bhil women from the Dhadgaon region in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district struggle with stigma, social exclusion and a rural healthcare system that fails to provide effective treatment for infertility
April 13, 2020 | Jyoti Shinoli
'Last year, only one man agreed to a vasectomy'
'Male engagement' in family planning is a buzzword, but the Vikas Mitras and ASHA workers of Bihar report little success in convincing men to undergo sterilisation, and contraception continues to be left to women
March 18, 2020 | Amruta Byatnal
'They are just given a pill and sent away'
The well-equipped primary health centres in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district remain out of reach for many Adivasi women, who turn to unqualified practitioners for potentially dangerous abortions and deliveries
March 11, 2020 | Priti David
'End of bother' – Neha gets a nasbandi
A ‘nasbandi day’ has replaced sterilisation camps after a 2016 SC order, but it's still mainly women who undergo surgeries – and many in UP do so without any other choice of modern contraception methods
February 28, 2020 | Anubha Bhonsle
Koovalapuram's curious guesthouse
In Koovalapuram and four other villages of Madurai district, menstruating women continue to be isolated in 'guesthouses'. No one challenges the discrimination, fearing the wrath of the gods and humans