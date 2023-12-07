“I would remember two-three words from my mother’s singing,” said Hausabai Dighe. The year was 1995 and she was speaking to Hema Rairkar and Guy Poitevin. The social scientists and activists from Pune who initiated the Grindmill Songs Project (GSP) in the late 1980s, had arrived in Bhambarde village of Mulshi taluka with their team to talk to women performers of the grindmill songs. Hausabai then added, “when I return from labouring in the fields and find there’s no flour, I sit down at the grindmill and sing as I work. Our day feels incomplete without it. The songs flow as I remember the words. These songs will stop only when I die. Until then, I will remember them.” Her words speak for scores of rural women singers who belonged to the communities of farmers, agricultural labourers, fisher folk, potters, and gardeners. Working long hours every day, they were up much before sunrise to tackle the household chores and the work in the fields. And almost always, the first chore of the day was sitting at the stone mill to crush grain to flour. They sang as they did it. The corner of the kitchen or veranda was their zone of comfort, a private space for them to share their struggles, joys, sorrows and triumphs with each other through the songs. While doing it, they also shared their views on the world, the life in their village and community, familial relationships, religion and pilgrimages, the oppressions of caste and patriarchy, the work of Babasaheb Ambedkar and much more. In the video, Tarabai Ubhe from Khadakwadi hamlet of Mulshi taluka , Pune, talks about it.

This documentary by PARI also interviews Bernard Bel, the musicologist and technologist who recorded the songs and built the grindmill songs database, Jitendra Maid, the researcher who transcribed the songs in Marathi, and Asha Ogale, who translated the songs from Marathi to English. The GSP came to PARI in 2016 and we began publishing the songs from March 6, 2017. Read: The grindmill songs: recording a national treasure . Now seven years later, PARI continues to meet the women singers in their villages and publish their stories and songs. You can view our collection here: The Grindmill Songs Project: all stories so far The women singers featured in this documentary are only a few from among the 3,302 performers from 1,107 villages of Maharashtra and 11 villages of Karnataka who contributed to this collection of 110,000 jatyavarchya ovya or grindmill songs. The huge task of transcribing their songs fell to Jitendra Maid and a few others; Rajani Khaladkar entered the song transcriptions in Marathi on to the growing database. Hema Rairkar translated some of the songs. Asha Ogale continues working on the translations along with Maid and around 30,000 songs remain to be done.

