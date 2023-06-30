Everyday lives of queer people

Queer people identify on spectrums of gender identity, gender expression, sexuality and sexual orientation. They are often grouped as the LGBTQIA+ community and include Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Questioning/Queer, Intersex, Asexual and more. Their journey to full acceptance in social and legal spheres has been a struggle. The stories in this collection highlight the lack of access of the queer community to basic rights. In both personal and professional spaces, there is a constant struggle for social acceptance, justice, identity and a stable future. Here are stories from across India that bring the voices of queer people celebrating the joy, alone and in solidarity, as they navigate the struggles of being themselves