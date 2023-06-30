Everyday lives of queer people in rural India
In Pride month, PARI Library spotlights the voices and data around the queer community who live away from big metros and cities, and face social exclusion in their personal and professional lives
June 27, 2023 | PARI Library
Unveiled: theatre of the trans community
Trans people rarely get a chance to perform theatre. On International Transgender Day of Visibility, held on March 31, a photo story on Sandakaranga – a play about the lives of the transgender community and their struggles against discrimination
March 31, 2023 | M. Palani Kumar
Love and a place of one’s own in a metropolis
A young woman and a trans man from rural Maharashtra tell their story of love that is marked by strife and struggle for social acceptance, justice, a sense of identity and a future together
January 4, 2023 |
Aakanksha
‘I never got the chance to play for India again’
West Bengal's Boni Paul was stopped from playing international football
due to his intersex variations. On April 22, National Intersex Human
Rights Day, he speaks about his identity and recounts his struggles
April 22, 2022 |
Riya Behl
Trans artists in Madurai: bullied, isolated, broke
Harassed, shunned by family, losing livelihoods – trans folk in Tamil Nadu are seeing the worst of times
July 29, 2021 |
S. Senthalir
In Madurai: the trauma of trans folk artists
While the pandemic has devastated many folk artists across Tamil Nadu, trans women performers have been among the worst hit – with barely any work or income, and no access to aid or state benefits
July 27, 2021 | S. Senthalir
‘People stare at us as if we are evil spirits’
Transgender persons in Ichalkaranji town face discrimination everywhere – at home, in school, in housing, on the street. They struggle to be seen as ordinary people and to find work with some degree of dignity
August 8, 2018 | Minaj Latkar
Performing Ramkatha in a changed Ayodhya
During the Dussehra month, the ragtag Ramkatha Singing Party dashes off from stage to stage, before returning to their day jobs, even as the retelling of the epic is engulfed by contemporary politics
October 19, 2018 | Joydip Mitra
'Someday we will be accepted'
The Koovagam festival in Tamil Nadu, which ends on April 25 this year, draws many transgender persons. They come here to sing, dance, cry and pray – but mostly, to be themselves without fear of ostracism