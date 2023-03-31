The class is silent and attentive as the biology teacher explains how chromosomes determine sex in a human being. “Females have two X chromosomes while males have one X and a Y chromosome. If XX chromosomes pair up with a Y, then you get a person like the one sitting there,” says the teacher, pointing towards a student. The class erupts into laughter as the student stands up awkwardly.

This is the opening scene in Sandakaranga (determined to fight), a play on the trans community. While the first part of the play talks about the humiliation and mockery a child is subjected to in a classroom for not fitting into the gender mandated roles, the second half recreates the lives of trans women and trans men subjected to violence.

The Trans Rights Now Collective (TRNC) focusses on Dalit, Bahujan and Adivasi voices of trans people across India. They presented the first performance of Sandakaranga in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on November 23, 2022. The hour-long play is directed, produced, and performed by a group of nine trans persons.

“November 20 is observed as International Trans Day of Remembrance, in memory of trans persons who have died. Their lives are not easy as they are often neglected by their families and ostracised by society and several are either murdered or die by suicide,” says Grace Banu, founder of TRNC.