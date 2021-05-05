Indra was once again pouring torrential rain over the Khandava forest, foiling Agni’s plans. Agni was furious and wanted to defeat Indra. He needed someone who could do that.

Here in Indraprastha, Arjuna was getting married to Subhadra. The ceremony continued for a very long time, with all the fanfare that royal weddings demand. After the ceremony Arjuna and Krishna went to the nearby Khandava forest with their wives for a little picnic. While they were at the forest, Agni, disguised as a Brahmin, approached them. He asked Krishna and Arjuna’s help in fulfilling his wish for a good meal. He complained that too much offering of ghee in the yagnas had made him sick and he needed something green and fresh to eat. The forest.

“What could be better than the Khandava forest full of wild creatures and trees? he asked. “It will help me regain the strength and energy of my youth.”

But Indra seemed determined to destroy his plans. He needed help. Krishna and Arjuna knew better than to let a Brahmin return empty handed. They promised to help him. Agni lit up the forest. Huge flames ravenously moved forward. Krishna and Arjuna stood at the edge of the forest killing every fleeing being and fighting battles with Indra. The earth and the sky were flaming orange….

– Adapted from the Khandav van dahan episode in the Adi Parva of the Mahabharata.